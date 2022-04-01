Pep Talk: “We have to win the game at Burnley.”

In the aftermath of Everton’s 2-1 loss to Norwich City on January 15th, the plug was finally pulled on the ill-fated reign of Rafa Benitez, which had been on life support for six weeks following the team’s embarrassing home capitulation to Liverpool. With no time to waste, the club did just that, only announcing the appointment of Frank Lampard on the final day of the winter transfer window, January 31st. The Blues had already sold one key player in Lucas Digne and signed three others by then, but the new man was able to bring in a couple of new additions in the hours remaining to him, Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United and Dele Alli on an initial free transfer from Tottenham Hotspur.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 HOURS AGO