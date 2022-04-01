ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

3 Ways Your Accessory Training Can Better Suit Your Fitness Goals

By Shane Mclean
Muscle And Fitness
Muscle And Fitness
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTvk7_0ewfzW1X00
Nesterov

For a lot of gymgoers, one of the most important and necessary goals is getting stronger. Many take their first step toward achieving this objective by wrapping their hands around a barbell and lifting heavy weight — around or above 85% of your one-rep max — for low reps, and higher. Oftentimes they’ll add accessory training methods to the workout routine.

Every goal you shoot for in the gym needs strength as a base because the bigger your work capacity becomes, better conditioning, fat loss, and muscle-building potential soon follows. But when it comes to setting up your accessory training methods to supplement your strength training, this can be set up in a variety of ways.

Here we’ll look at the three most popular accessory training methods: supersets, tri-sets, and timed sets/circuit training. We will explain what they are and how to best use these accessory training methods to suit your current goals.

Supersets

A superset is one set of an exercise is performed directly after a set of different exercises with minimal rest in between them. And they’re ideal for building muscle, fat loss and for those who have a limited amount of time to train.

There are a few types of supersets but the main ones you should be using are competing and non-competing supersets. For example:

A competing superset is when both exercises work a similar body part. This helps bring up a lagging body part like the hamstrings.

  • 1A Romanian deadlift
  • 1B Kettlebell swing

Non-competing supersets, pairs a lower-body exercise with an upper-body exercise. This is better for fat loss and gives you better recovery between sets. For example,:

  • 1A Goblet squat
  • 1B Dumbbell bench press

Trisets

Trisets are pairing and performing three exercises back-to-back to back with minimal rest between each exercise. These are great for fat loss, hypertrophy, and when you haven’t a lot of time to train. Plus, having all the equipment handy will cut down on your transition time between exercises.

Trisets can be used to bring up a lagging body part. Here’s an example for shoulders:

  • 1A Seated dumbbell shoulder press
  • 1B Lateral raise
  • 1C Stability reverse flye

Including a mobility drill after two strength exercises as an active recovery and to improve the movement of one of the strength exercises is an option. For example, hip mobility exercise for the squat:

  • 1A Dumbbell front squat
  • 1B Unilateral floor press
  • 1C Half-kneeling hip flexor stretch

When pushed for time you can combine strength and cardio exercises to get the best of both worlds such as this example:

  • 1A Lower-body exercise
  • 1B Upper-body exercise
  • 1C Cardiovascular exercise: 30- 60 seconds

Timed sets

Timed sets involve performing an exercise for a certain amount of time or completing the programmed reps in a certain amount of time before moving on to the next one. These are okay for building muscle, but they are great for fat loss and cardiovascular conditioning without the treadmill. Pairing three to five exercises in an upper body/lower body alternating circuit fashion works great for timed sets.

There are two different types of timed sets you should be concerned with.

Every minute on the minute sets where you complete a certain amount of reps and then rest the remainder of the minute before moving on to the next exercise. For example

  • 1A Sumo squat: 8 reps
  • 1B Bentover row: 8 reps
  • 1C Goblet reverse lunge: 8 reps on each leg
  • 1D Dumbbell shoulder press: 8 reps
  • 1E Band pull aparts: 8 reps

Or it is you versus the stopwatch in which you to do as many reps as possible with good form in a pre-determined timeframe. Using the circuit above using the following work/rest ratios:

Work / Rest interval guidelines

  • Beginner: 20 sec. work/40 sec. rest.
  • Intermediate: 30 sec. work/30 sec. rest.
  • Advanced: 40 sec. work/20 sec rest.

Comments / 0

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

The Only 5 Exercises You Need to Get Strong

Getting stronger requires progressively lifting heavier weight, and the best strength-training exercises are those that challenge your muscles, balance and coordination. By focusing on these three things, you'll build functional strength that carries over to everyday life. The best exercises to build strength are compound movements, says Teddy Savage, CPT,...
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Best Leg Workout Tips for Bigger Legs

Use these leg workout tips for bigger legs if you struggle with growing your legs. These great tips are compiled by Jeff from Athlean X. “If you have been looking for a leg workout to build bigger legs, then you need to watch these 5 tips that can apply to any workout for legs. It isn’t always about the split that you are doing that determines how big your quads and hamstrings are going to become. Instead, it’s the way you perform your leg exercises and how you load the exercises you are performing that can make a difference in the results you see.”
WORKOUTS
shefinds

Trainers Agree: The One Core Exercise You Should Be Doing Everyday For A Flat Stomach

For many of us, having a flatter stomach is one of those fitness goals that feels unattainable and pointless. While having a perfectly flat, toned stomach with visible abs requires a lifestyle regimen that isn’t sustainable for everyone. But, building strength in your core holds benefits beyond aesthetics—while it can help give your stomach a flatter look, having a strong core can improve your overall wellness. We asked Rachel Hall, Fitness Director of Body FX, and Denise Cervantes, a Sports Fitness Specialist, how to boost your core strength and what exercise you should do for a more toned, flatter stomach.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness Training#Interval Training#Strength Training#Circuit Training#Romanian
womenfitness.net

Women Seamless Camo Shorts High Waisted Gym Yoga Workout

72% Nylon, 20% Polyester, 8% Spandex. SIZE: Ture To Size. Please kindly refer to the size chart and get a right size to make you feel more comfortable. If you are in between size, we recommand order a size up. OCCASION:The workout leggings is suitable for yoga, running, gym, cycle...
WORKOUTS
POZ

Moving Better With Chronic Pain May Depend on Leg Strength

If you’re one of the many people living with HIV who experience chronic pain due to peripheral neuropathy, a trial published in the South African Journal of HIV Medicine suggests that trying to do moderate strength training on the muscles of your legs could help you move better and have better balance.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
makeuseof.com

7 Online Workout Classes to Keep Seniors Fit and Healthy

Staying fit and healthy is important; however, it's imperative as you get older. Regular exercise can have physical health benefits as well as mental health benefits. Don't avoid exercise because you fear falling or injuring yourself; there are senior-friendly ways to live an active lifestyle. Whether you want to maintain...
WORKOUTS
Muscle And Fitness

Incorporate the Push Press to Give a Nudge to Your Total-Body Strength Gains

The strict overhead press is the gold standard when it comes to overhead pressing. Using nothing more than your upper body you press a barbell strictly overhead with no help from your lower body. There’s no doubt strict overhead press is a fantastic exercise for strength and mass and requires extreme amounts of core strength and shoulder mobility to make it happen. But unfortunately, not everyone has the mobility and strength to do this with good technique. Plus, besides the gym when do you find yourself strictly lifting or throwing anything overhead? Probably not much and that’s why the push press is a better alternative for the majority of lifters.
WORKOUTS
KTEN.com

6 Reasons You’re Not Reaching Your Goals During Your Fitness Journey

Originally Posted On: https://fitnesscfgyms.com/news/6-reasons-youre-not-reaching-your-goals-during-your-fitness-journey/. We’re all fascinated by the lean beach bodies we scroll past on Instagram. So, we join a gym, start meal-planning, and meticulously count calories. Despite ample planning, many of us aren’t able to achieve our fitness goals. Have you been cutting calories, exercising relentlessly,...
WEIGHT LOSS
TODAY.com

This 10-minute ab workout is brutal — but I saw results in just 1 week

I’m suspicious of any workout that promises to deliver results in a short amount of time. I’ve never been one of those people who could hit the gym hard for a week and see a change in my body. Any results I’ve seen were usually hard-fought by staying consistent with workouts, eating healthy meals, staying hydrated and getting enough sleep.
WORKOUTS
The Post and Courier

HEALTH AND FITNESS: Five ways to improve your diet

March is National Nutrition Month, an annual event created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics to focus on developing healthy eating and physical activity habits. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics represents registered dietician nutritionists and other nutrition professionals and is an excellent source for information about food, nutrition, and health.
DIETS
SFGate

Few Exercises Are as Difficult as the Notorious "Copenhagen Plank"

Planks suck and this one is the worst. The Copenhagen plank is a variation on the toughest part of your mat Pilates class: the already notorious side plank. This version specifically targets the adductor muscles (a group of five muscles in the inner thigh). We tend to neglect these muscles when working out — the fact that they’re always covered with clothing might have something to do with it — but they play a crucial role in hip mobility, injury prevention and core strength.
WORKOUTS
Greatist

Reverse, Reverse: Prediabetes Diet and Nutrition Tips

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. So, you’ve got prediabetes. Serious problem? Yep. But don’t fret, it’s often reversible with the power of diet and nutrition.
DIETS
WNDU

Medical Moment: How muscle memory influences exercise

(WNDU) - COVID has forced many people to take time off from the gym. When you’re on a hiatus, you might be concerned about losing the progress you’ve built. But new research shows your muscles have memories. Muscle memory is the act of committing a specific motor task...
WORKOUTS
MyTexasDaily

5 ways to make your home coffee experience even better

(BPT) - These days, everyone is seeking the best gadgets and products to help them savor their own home-brewed coffee, looking to enhance the flavor and even turn coffee making into a soothing daily ritual. Fortunately, there are many ways to enjoy your cup of joe that don't require more work — but will make your experience more blissful, luxurious and delicious.
RECIPES
Muscle And Fitness

Muscle And Fitness

2K+
Followers
583
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Your ultimate source for workouts, diet plans, motivation, and expert advice on gaining strength, losing fat and building the body you want.

 https://muscleandfitness.com/feed/newsbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy