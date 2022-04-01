ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Six Nations: Wales wary of wounded Scotland

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWales captain Siwan Lillicrap says Scotland will be looking to prove a point when they come to...

The Guardian

England warned to ‘expect the unexpected’ from Italy in Six Nations

There are three distinct tiers within women’s rugby at the elite level. The largest cluster consists of teams composed of amateurs and semi-professionals battling for survival and recognition. There is a much smaller pool that includes New Zealand, France and, most recently, Wales, who have a smattering of full-time rugby players in their ranks with many relying on short-term retainers.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Gary Neville claims Gareth Southgate will be confident England can get out of their World Cup group but believes the Three Lions would prefer NOT to play either Scotland or Wales

Gary Neville believes England should be confident after their World Cup draw despite feeling that each of their opponents will pose the Three Lions some difficulty. In Friday's draw, England were placed against United States and Iran - with the Three Lions set to play the latter on the opening day of the tournament on November 25.
WORLD
BBC

Women's Six Nations: England's Natasha Hunt returns against Italy

Date: Sunday, 3 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma. Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Scrum-half Natasha Hunt will make her first England appearance since November 2020 in Sunday's Women's Six Nations game in Italy. Hunt "stepped back" from international rugby...
WORLD
#Wales#Rugby World Cup#Cardiff
Daily Mail

Jimmy Anderson could delay his Lancashire return by sitting out their season opener against Kent... as veteran bowler seeks to reclaim his England place after missing out on West Indies tour

Jimmy Anderson could sit out Lancashire's first game of the season versus Kent at Canterbury next week as he plots to win back his Test place. Anderson, 39, is yet to finalise his playing schedule as he builds towards June's three-match series with New Zealand but may opt to delay his return to action until Lancashire's second fixture against Gloucestershire at Old Trafford from April 21.
SPORTS
BBC

Women's Six Nations: England will never ease off despite big wins

Date: Sunday, 3 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma. Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. England's dominance is plain to see in their recent results - 57-5, 89-0, 51-12, 56-15. It has been almost a year since the Red Roses have...
WORLD
BBC

Cymru Premier round-up: Five star Bala win at Penybont

Caernarfon Town 0-3 The New Saints: Louis Robles scored twice as champions The New Saints bounced back after suffering a first home league defeat of the season against Newtown by winning 3-0 at The Oval. Robles put Saints ahead on 56 minutes with his first goal of the season. Ryan Astles doubled the visitors' advance with Robles getting his second two minutes later.
SOCCER
BBC

Paul Farbrace: Warwickshire boss defends County Championship after England failures

Warwickshire boss Paul Farbrace has defended County Championship cricket in the wake of criticism following England's winter tour failures. Prominent figures have suggested a major shake-up is needed as the current domestic system is not bringing through enough players of genuine Test quality. But Farbrace told BBC Radio WM: "The...
SPORTS
BBC

Watch: Centenary Shield - England U18 boys v Scotland U18 boys

The Centenary Shield was first contested in 1973 and is a competitive international competition between under-18 schoolboys. England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland all play each other in a round-robin format and the team with the most points at the end of the tournament will win the trophy.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Wales and Scarlets flanker James Davies forced to quit over head injury fears as coaches Wayne Pivac and Dwayne Peel pay tribute to 'one of the game's genuine characters'

Wales and Scarlets flanker James Davies has revealed he had no choice other than to confirm his retirement from rugby with immediate effect to avoid another ‘unthinkable’ concussion setback. Davies, 31, hasn’t played since winning his 11th Test cap in Wales’ Autumn Nations Cup clash with Georgia in...
RUGBY
BBC

EFL: Swansea thrash rivals Cardiff, Derby, Fulham & Bournemouth win

Leaders Forest Green were given a good test by bottom side Scunthorpe and had to wait until the final fifteen minutes for Dan Sweeney's winner. Joey Barton's Bristol Rovers are up to fifth after coming from behind to beat Mark Hughes' Bradford 2-1. Port Vale needed a late winner to...
SOCCER
BBC

Sydney Super Cup: Rangers pull out of Celtic friendly in Australia

Rangers have withdrawn from the Sydney Super Cup, where they were due to play against Celtic on 20 November. The Glasgow rivals had signed up for the friendly tournament in Australia for a first meeting outside of Scotland. Rangers were also scheduled to take on Western Sydney Wanderers, with Celtic...
RUGBY
The Independent

Gareth Southgate expects ‘tricky’ World Cup ties despite favourable England draw

England manager Gareth Southgate’s luck of the draw appeared to strike again for this winter’s World Cup finals in Qatar.The Three Lions have been placed in Group B, where they face an emotionally-charged final match whoever they come up against – Wales, Scotland or war-torn Ukraine.They take on Iran on the opening day of the finals at 1pm GMT on November 21, in what will be a first senior international meeting between the countries. They will then aim to beat the United States in a World Cup finals match at the third attempt, after a shock defeat in 1950 and...
FIFA
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Ireland wing Beibhinn Parsons on bench for France trip

Venue: Stade Ernest Wallon, Toulouse Date: Saturday, 2 April Kick-off: 14:15 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Two Northern Ireland, BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Wing Beibhinn Parsons has been named on the bench again with Ireland unchanged for Saturday's...
WORLD
The Independent

Protesters gather across UK to demand government tackle cost of living crisis

Thousands of protesters assembled at demonstrations across the UK on Saturday to demand the government pass the soaring cost of energy onto providers instead of low-income workers.A Downing Street protest today saw around 100 people, including former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, waving signs reading “tax the rich” and “freeze energy bills, not people.”Londoners joined protesters up and down the nation, as people took to the streets in Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Cardiff, Cambridge, Coventry, Derby, Doncaster, Glasgow, Hanley, Hull, Ipswich, Lancaster, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Newcastle, Peterborough, Portsmouth, Preston, Redcar, Sheffield and Southampton.Notably in Belfast, activists were demanding that...
ADVOCACY

