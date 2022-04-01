Women's Six Nations: Wales wary of wounded Scotland

Thousands of protesters assembled at demonstrations across the UK on Saturday to demand the government pass the soaring cost of energy onto providers instead of low-income workers.A Downing Street protest today saw around 100 people, including former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, waving signs reading “tax the rich” and “freeze energy bills, not people.”Londoners joined protesters up and down the nation, as people took to the streets in Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Cardiff, Cambridge, Coventry, Derby, Doncaster, Glasgow, Hanley, Hull, Ipswich, Lancaster, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Newcastle, Peterborough, Portsmouth, Preston, Redcar, Sheffield and Southampton.Notably in Belfast, activists were demanding that...
Comments / 0