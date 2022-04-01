Women's Six Nations: Wales wary of wounded Scotland

England manager Gareth Southgate’s luck of the draw appeared to strike again for this winter’s World Cup finals in Qatar.The Three Lions have been placed in Group B, where they face an emotionally-charged final match whoever they come up against – Wales, Scotland or war-torn Ukraine.They take on Iran on the opening day of the finals at 1pm GMT on November 21, in what will be a first senior international meeting between the countries. They will then aim to beat the United States in a World Cup finals match at the third attempt, after a shock defeat in 1950 and...

