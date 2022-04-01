ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice Nine Kills drop new song Hunting Season from The Fall Of Troi for PUBG: NEW STATE

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of last year's awesome The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood album, Ice Nine Kills are back with a new track, Hunting Season....

Complex

Sheff G Drops New Song “Break From It”

Sheff G allows the exhaustion from a difficult upbringing and having to navigate fake relationships wash over him in his melodic new track “Break From It.”. The Brooklyn rapper also shared an animated visual directed by Aylo, embedded above. “Make Sure You Tune In And Run It Up I’ll...
Kerrang

Watch YUNGBLUD perform latest single The Funeral on The Late Late Show

Last night, YUNGBLUD hit The Late Late Show with James Corden to perform his recent single The Funeral. With a tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on the drum kit via the message '4 Taylor x' on the bass drum, the performance saw YUNGBLUD – real name Dom Harrison – giving it his all, running around the studio and even kissing the host at one point during the song.
Kerrang

Hot Milk announce The King And Queen Of Gasoline EP, drop new single Bad Influence

Hot Milk have announced a brand-new EP, The King And Queen Of Gasoline, and shared lead single Bad Influence. Following 2021's I JUST WANNA KNOW WHAT HAPPENS WHEN I’M DEAD, the Manchester duo – Han Mee and Jim Shaw – are back with their next era, focusing on a storyline of 'overcoming resistance from control'.
Kerrang

Cody Frost drops new single CHAOS and Skins-inspired video

Cody Frost has shared a new single and video, CHAOS, from her upcoming TEETH mixtape. The seven-track release will arrive in full on May 6 and will include previous singles DWYSSWM and Berlin, as well as the aforementioned CHAOS. Discussing the inspiration for the single, Cody shares: “CHAOS is a...
Kerrang

“You were a true rock’n’roll hero and will always remain in my heart”: Paul McCartney pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Sir Paul McCartney has shared a lovely, heartfelt tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away. The Beatles legend complimented Taylor on his "great" drumming as well as his "big and shiny" personality, calling him a "rock'n'roll hero" who will "always remain in my heart". Paul also reflected on performing drums on Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold song Sunday Rain, which features Taylor on vocals: "It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," he wrote.
Field & Stream

Shed Hunter’s Dream: Trail-Cam Video Catches 10-Point Buck Dropping Both Antlers

For a shed hunter, the only thing better than actually spotting a buck shedding his antlers is getting the event on trail-camera. One Tom O’Reilly posted the video below on Youtube last month, noting that it was captured on January 6 of this year and that the time stamp is incorrect. In any case, it’s making the rounds now, as we’re in the midst of shed hunting season. It’s such a great depiction of the event, where the buck, seemingly irritated by the presence of his antlers and ready to get that weight off his head, first does a whole-body shake and then a head-shake to achieve his goal. If there’s a bigger gimme in the shed hunting world, I haven’t seen it.
Kerrang

Lamb Of God unleash Wake Up Dead cover featuring Megadeth

With the next leg of the Metal Tour Of The Year in the U.S. right around the corner, Lamb Of God have covered Megadeth’s Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying? classic Wake Up Dead… actually with Megadeth. “The first leg of The Metal Tour Of The Year...
97 Rock

The Warning Drop New Song ‘Money’ + Performance-Based Video

Sister trio The Warning have just dropped a new song titled "Money," along with a performance-based video featuring footage from when they opened for Foo Fighters earlier this month. The track serves as their first release since their 2021 Mayday EP. Consisting of sisters Daniela (singer-guitarist), Alejandra (bassist) and Paulina...
BET

Lizzo Teases New Song From Upcoming Album

Lizzo is dropping new music sooner than we think and teased an upcoming song soon to be released!. During an appearance on The Late Show with James Corden alongside Gabrielle Union-Wade, the three-time Grammy award-winning singer previewed a new track, "About Damn Time," and gave some details about her upcoming album releasing on Apr. 14.
Kerrang

Ora Violet unleash new single, Give Up The Crown

Following a busy 2021 which included the release of their singles A Better Devil and Have You Met Me and a performance at All Points East, London's Ora Violet have just dropped a new track: Give Up The Crown. Inspired by Dante’s journey to the centre of hell, the song...
Kerrang

“I wanted to be an entertainment lawyer”: 13 Questions with Lights

Lights takes Kerrang!’s 13 Questions and remembers having her wisdom teeth taken out without painkillers, working in a bakery while hungover, and the unusual rumour that began after she skipped the lunch queue at Warped Tour…. 1. Why should people listen to your new album, PƎP?. “In a...
