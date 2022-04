If Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson lasts to pick #44, the Cleveland Browns should strongly consider adding him to the offense. The Amari Cooper trade was a big step in the right direction, but the Browns still need help at wide receiver, and bringing back Jarvis Landry probably is not the answer. The team needs to continue to get younger, cheaper, and more dynamic at the position, and Jahan Dotson would certainly help with that.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO