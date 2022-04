Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. How many more Y2K trend resurgences will we endure? It seems as if we have been running down the list of Y2K fashion comebacks—we started with bedazzled baby tees, moved on to micro mini skirts, and we’ve finally arrived at the cargo pants trend. If you were a Kim Possible fan or considered yourself a Cadet Kelly movie buff, there’s finally a Y2K outfit comeback that’ll hit on your niche fashion nostalgia. Similarly to...

APPAREL ・ 18 DAYS AGO