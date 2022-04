(NEWARK, NJ) -- On Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 6:00pm, Paul Robeson Galleries presents an artist talk introducing the work of four visual artists. Moderated by visual artist Bryant Small, this program will include an intimate look into the work and process of photographers David Christopher and Beryl Goldberg and mixed media artists D. Del Reverda Jennings and Sontonya Necheal. The event is free and will be presented via ZOOM. RSVP is required. You may register for the free event here. Zoom details with be sent via email confirmation.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 15 DAYS AGO