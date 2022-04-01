Man injured in Pittsfield shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police have arrested the man who they say is responsible for a deadly shooting that happened on Bay Street earlier this month. It happened on Saturday, March 12. Chad Wilson, 45, of Rochester, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries but ended...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was injured in an early Monday afternoon shooting in Durham, police said. Just after 1 p.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of Cheek Road in reference to a shooting. Durham police said responding officers found a man at the scene suffering...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police Tuesday released the names of the two victims killed in a deadly shooting on State Street early Sunday morning. Charles Robinson, 31, and Lonnie Keys, 28, both of Rochester, were killed. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. at 471 State St. Police say...
POLICE are hunting a "magician" accused of using sleight of hand tricks to steal thousands from Walmart cashiers. The still-at-large suspect allegedly stole a total of $2,700 over two incidents using a trick called ‘quick-changing.’. Police in Seguin, a town of around 30,000 people near San Antonio, said on...
PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Police have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for the homicide that happened near a restaurant on East Ridge Road early Monday morning. Police responded to a report that a man was shot shortly after midnight and found Desmin Diggs, 42, shot at least once in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was mostly centered around Tangie’s Kitchen, just north of Route 104.
A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
People living in a neighborhood in Dedham, Massachusetts, complained to police about what they described as a "drive-thru" drug store, resulting in the Dedham Police Department launching an investigation and seizing a large quantity of drugs. Dedham police, assisted by the Norfolk County anti-crime task force, began investigating after neighbors...
Three family members have been charged in the death of an infant who had fentanyl in his system, authorities in Bucks County said.Donna Westmoreland, who was was previously appointed as the four-month-old baby's foster mother, violated a court order on Friday, Jan. 7, when she left her grandson uns…
Authorities are trying to figure out what happened in the moments before a mother from the Hudson Valley died in a car accident. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a fatal accident that took the life of a 39-year-old Hudson Valley woman. She leaves behind an 8-year-old, according to her family.
GREENWICH — Francis Smith, the longest-serving prisoner in the state of Connecticut — incarcerated for a 1949 Greenwich murder he was convicted of in 1950 — is no longer behind prison walls. Smith, now 97, has been released on “supervised parole” to the 60 West nursing home...
Police have identified a woman who was found dead lying on the side of a Connecticut roadway. The body of the 43-year-old was discovered around 1:10 p.m., Wednesday, March 16 in New Haven after police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a body on Springside Avenue. Responding officers...
The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine.
Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department.
According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
Bail was set at $50,000.
