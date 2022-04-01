Home – Brighton – Cliff Cox

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBrighton is one of the few bone fide surf / skate cites in the UK. With strong roots in the north of...

BBC

Isle of Wight sea eagles: Two return to island

Two rare sea eagles have returned to the Isle of Wight after flying a total of more than 10,000 miles (17,000km). The birds are part of an ongoing conservation project, run by Forestry England and the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation. The charity said their return to the island after reaching...
ANIMALS
BBC

Tube signs honour Bengali contribution to east London

Bengali signage has been installed at a Tube station to pay tribute to the contribution the Bangladeshi community has made to east London. Tower Hamlets council has funded dual language signs throughout Whitechapel Station as part of wider improvements. The station was visited by mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs,...
POLITICS
lonelyplanet.com

15 of the best things to do in Brighton

An inimitable blend of cool and kitsch, Brighton is one of the UK’s most quirky, vibrant and welcoming cities. It offers the perfect combination of lively urban life and laid-back beach vibes, not to mention a thriving LGBTQIA+ scene and more independent stores and coffee shops than you can shake a stick at.
WORLD
BBC

Corrie Mckeague inquest concludes he died after going into bin

The missing RAF gunner Corrie Mckeague who vanished on a night out in 2016 died after climbing into a commercial waste bin, an inquest concluded. The airman, from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he disappeared in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September 2016. He was last seen on CCTV...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Owners of Devon folk retreat win battle to stop their neighbours from building a horse training facility for their showjumper daughter because it would 'ruin the view of the sunset' from their £1.25m home

The owners of a B&B have won a court battle to stop their neighbours blocking the view from their £1.25 million country home by building a horse training facility. Richard and Trudy Howell, who run the Little Norris guesthouse on their farm in North Huish, Devon, have been at loggerheads with Craig and Jasbir Collins for nearly three years.
POLITICS
BBC

Non-Ukrainian refugees wrongly denied free Wales rail travel

Refugees from Sudan in Wales have been denied free rail travel after staff wrongly told them a new scheme was available only to those from Ukraine. Last week, the Welsh government said all refugees would qualify for free train travel in Wales for six months. But one Sudanese man said...
TRAVEL
BBC

Basingstoke children's home boss spent thousands on herself

A manager of a children's home dishonestly bought items for herself including perfume and clothes on its procurement card, a panel has found. Pamela Gardner was in charge of Firvale Respite Unit in Basingstoke for 10 years until she was sacked in 2018. She spent at least £2,491.24 on the...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Mother raises eyebrows after revealing she shares a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on Channel 5's Council House Swap

A mother raised eyebrows when she admitted to sharing a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on last night's episode of Council House Swap. Artist Leonie appeared on the Channel 5 show because she wanted to swap her £105-a-week, two-bedroom house in...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

More than one third of England’s badgers now killed as legal battle begins over new Northern Ireland cull

At least a third of England’s badger population has been killed in the government’s drive to stamp out bovine tuberculosis, new figures show.Last year, 33,687 of the animals were culled, bringing the total since the campaign began in 2013 to at least 175,000. Estimates put England’s badger population at between 400,000 and 500,000.The government announced last year’s toll as wildlife campaigners launched a legal battle over plans to begin culling the species in Northern Ireland.Wild Justice, a lobby group involving wildlife presenter Chris Packham, together with the Northern Ireland Badger Group, is challenging the decision in the courts.As last year’s...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

British couple forced to leave a Ukrainian mother and her two children in Calais after trying to transport them to the UK blame the Government's 'painfully slow' refugee scheme

A British couple forced to leave three Ukrainian refugees in Calis have blasted the Government's Homes for Ukraine scheme as 'painfully slow'. Graham and Angela Coton, from St Albans, Hertfordshire, delivered humanitarian aid to Lublin, Poland, on Saturday. On their way back, they had hoped to take a Ukrainian mother...
U.K.
Time Out Global

Huzzah! Outdoor weddings have been made legal in England and Wales for good

Being forced to hold weddings in dingy old churches and stale town halls will soon be a thing of the past for people in England and Wales. Ministers have announced that a temporary law, which was implemented last summer to allow weddings and civil partnerships to take place outside, is to be made permanent.
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Rare seabirds thrive thanks to Orkney school children

A population of rare seabirds is thriving on a Scottish island after a group of school pupils took them to heart and made it their mission to protect them. Orkney has the UK's most northerly population of little terns, which migrate thousands of miles every year to breed. But the...
ANIMALS
BBC

Gatwick Express: Non-stop train service to London resumes

Non-stop trains from London to Gatwick Airport running seven days a week are scheduled to resume next month after more than two years. Gatwick Express was suspended in March 2020 as passengers numbers dipped due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The service resumed on weekdays in December, but was axed two...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

The horrific birth stories from Shrewsbury NHS trust are haunting. Sadly, they’re not unique

Had she lived, Kate Stanton-Davies would have just turned 13. She should have been a teenager with her whole life before her, yet as it was she survived for only six short hours. The legacy of that brief time is a harrowing report published this week into the failure of maternity services at the Shrewsbury and Telford hospital trust, where her mother, Rhiannon, gave birth to her.
HEALTH
BBC

Woman stranded on Newquay cliffs rescued

Coastal safety warnings have been renewed after a woman who was stranded 10ft (3m) up a cliff face in Cornwall had to be rescued. The woman, who was on holiday at the time, was winched to safety by a coastguard helicopter at the weekend in Newquay. High tide was just...
ACCIDENTS
Shropshire Star

Prince of Wales welcomes tour guides to garden estate ahead of spring opening

Charles walked among the daffodils and welcomed tour guides at Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire. The Prince of Wales has been pictured enjoying his country estate ahead of its seasonal opening to the public. Charles walked among the daffodils and welcomed tour guides at Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire, and led them...
U.K.
BBC

Essex and Suffolk hospitals suspend visiting due to Covid

An NHS hospitals trust has suspended most visiting because of rising Covid cases in the community and increasing numbers of patients with the virus. East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, said staffing had also been hit by Covid infections. The suspension of...
HEALTH SERVICES

