Update: It's official! The livestream is over and the GR Corolla is revealed. Read all about it in our debut post. Rumors of a GR Corolla have been swirling around the Internet for close to four years, but it's only today Toyota will give its compact hatchback the Gazoo Racing treatment. Oddly enough, the company has refrained from revealing the car's identity, but the blink-and-you'll-miss-it teasers have suggested it'll be related to the immensely popular Corolla.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO