ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

VIDEO: Trinity College student killed in Hartford hit-and-run

Eyewitness News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters battled an early morning fire at a church on Main Street in East Berlin. An early morning crash in Hartford left a Trinity College student dead and two others hurt,...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Hartford crash under investigation

Effects of the gas tax holiday, a fire damages a local church, UConn women in the Final Four, and baby blanket rides!. Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police Department confirmed that a Trinity College student was killed in a hit-and-run on Thursday night. Updated: 2 hours ago. Meteorologist Scot...
HARTFORD, CT
WGN News

Woman, 70, killed in Belmont Central hit-and-run

CHICAGO — A 70-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in the Belmont Central neighborhood. Around 8 p.m. Thursday, police found the woman on the 6000 block of West Grand Avenue unresponsive. Police said she appeared to have been struck by a vehicle which was no longer at the scene. She suffered trauma to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
KTAL

College golf coach, 6 students killed in Texas head-on crash

University of the Southwest said its golf team was returning to the school’s New Mexico home from a tournament in Texas on Tuesday when its van collided with a truck. Two students were airlifted to a hospital; two people in the truck were also killed.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wolcott, CT
Crime & Safety
City
East Berlin, CT
City
Berlin, CT
City
Hartford, CT
City
Wolcott, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Eyewitness News

2 arrested for gang-related drive-by shooting in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Two men were arrested for what was described by police as a gang-related drive-by shooting in Middletown that happened in the fall. Marion Nesmith-Ortiz, 18, of Meriden, and Damajh Privott, 22, of Middletown, were identified as the suspects. Police said they called to an area of...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

I-91 north in New Haven clear following morning crash

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A multi-vehicle crash closed Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven for part of Monday morning. According to the Department of Transportation, the closure was between exits 6 and 8. The crash was first reported shortly after 5:15 a.m. The whole northbound side was closed shortly...
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

Woman, 40, killed in apparent hit-and-run in Bridgeport

A 40-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning in a what a witness described as a hit-and-run crash in Bridgeport. Bridgeport police say they received a call around 3 a.m. about a motor vehicle accident with a person struck. Police found an unresponsive female on Boston Avenue between Remington Street and Dover Street.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
The Independent

Tabby Diamond death: Reggae artist killed in Jamaica drive-by shooting, aged 67

Reggae group The Mighty Diamonds’ lead vocalist Donald “Tabby” Shaw, 67, has been killed in a drive-by shooting in Jamaica.The shooting, which occurred on McKinley Crescent in St Andrew, Kingston on Tuesday (29 March), left one other person dead and three others injured. The second victim, Owen Beckford, is reportedly a relative of Shaw’s. Reports suggested two men and a woman are currently being treated for gunshot wounds.In a statement to Loop News, St Andrew Police Division’s senior superintendent Kirk Ricketts said a preliminary investigation indicated the shooting might be connected to an ongoing local gang conflict. Ricketts said police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man, 69, killed after being hit by garbage truck

HARTFORD — A local man died after being hit by a garbage truck in the city early Thursday, according to police. Lt. Aaron Boisvert said officers responded to the 100 block of Brainard Road shortly after 6 a.m. for a report of a serious crash involving a garbage truck and a pedestrian.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Police investigate shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating after a male with a gunshot wound went to a local hospital. The victim, a male in his fifties, had a single gunshot wound and is currently listed in stable condition. The location of shooting has not yet been determined. The Hartford...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trinity College#College Student#The Hartford#Wolcott Updated#Uconn#Stanford
Register Citizen

Pedestrian killed in hit and run, Bridgeport police say

BRIDGEPORT — A 40-year-old woman was killed early Sunday after a car struck and then carried her 200 feet before fleeing the scene, officials said. On Sunday at about 3 a.m., Bridgeport emergency operations received a call for a motor vehicle accident with a pedestrian struck, police said. The...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Catalytic converter theft in Wallingford turns into shooting

Meteorologist Mark Dixon says Thursday will be breezy and mild with the possibility of storms late in the day. Dr. David Shapiro, Chief Medical Officer at St. Francis Hospital, talks about concerns with the flu this season. Updated: 1 hours ago. The city of New Haven is searching for a...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police utilizing new tech to help identify suspects

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A new piece of technology is being called a game changer for Waterbury police. The technology is helping them identify potential suspects faster. It’s already been used to make an arrest. Police said under normal circumstances, the steps to find a burglar can take...
WATERBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Eyewitness News

Your March 26 evening Eyewitness News & Early Warning Weather

Local organizations, schools and companies continue to collect donations and supplies to help those affected by the war in Ukraine. An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Torrington Wednesday night, according to police. Animals removed during multi-agency investigation in Hebron. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Several animals have been removed,...
TORRINGTON, CT
WUPE

A Hit-And-Run Driver Badly Injures A Student At UMass Amherst

Amherst Police are appealing to the public for help in finding a hit-and-run driver of an SUV that badly injured a student at Umass Amherst on Monday night. Pedestrian struck in a crosswalk on campus... According to a media release from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office that was posted on...
AMHERST, MA
Eyewitness News

UConn students support women's basketball team at watch party

An early morning crash in Hartford left a Trinity College student dead and two others hurt, according to police. Wolcott police reported that 41 vehicles were either broken into or simply entered through unlocked doors on Thursday night. Parishioners save altar artifacts following fire at church in East Berlin. Updated:...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hospital, college partnership plans to fight nurse shortage

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - A partnership between a major hospital and several colleges may fight the growing nurse shortage. The partnership between Yale New Haven Health, Southern, Quinnipiac, Fairfield, and Gateway Community College promises to graduate at least 557 additional nurses over the course of the next four years, in addition to nursing students already enrolled at the four schools.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy