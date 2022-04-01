ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Breezy, isolated showers to end the week

Eyewitness News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Connor Lewis says there is a chance for showers Sunday. Meteorologist Scot Haney said showers will be isolated and scattered throughout...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
Mark Dixon
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Storms on the horizon for Thursday evening

Meteorologist Connor Lewis tracked the potential for unsettled weather on Thursday night. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. Forecast: Warmer tomorrow, but also unsettled with late-day rain/storms!. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A potent storm system brings much needed rain to CT, then behind it seasonable weather for the weekend...
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Chilly and breezy, afternoon rain possible

It's a brighter finish to the weekend overall, but cold. Highs will only be in the 30s, feeling more like the 20s with a chilly northwest breeze.It won't be nearly as windy as yesterday, but some gusts to 30 mph are still possible.After morning sunshine, you'll notice an increase in cloud cover through the afternoon. A few very spotty snow showers can't be ruled out for our northwestern counties.Skies gradually clear again overnight with lows ranging from the 20s in the 'burbs to the low 30s in NYC.We'll see a quick recovery for Monday as just like that, temps jump back above normal. Highs will be in the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine.Other than a spotty shower on Tuesday, it's a fairly quiet and mild week ahead. Temps will be in the 50s and 60s for this last official week of winter.
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NBC Washington

Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Possible in DC Area Saturday

Wintry weather walloped the Washington, D.C., area just a week ago, but this Saturday might feel closer to summer — complete with humidity, warmth and potential for storms. Storm Team4 also has a heads up for anyone with allergies: Tree pollen is high in the D.C. area. Some showers...
WTOP

Freezing rain, icy roads possible in parts of Virginia and Maryland

Wednesday morning will be a soggy one for parts of the D.C. region — and some commuters could even see snow showers and icy roads. Isn’t it supposed to be spring?. Light rain will continue through midmorning, courtesy of a warm front lifting east from the Ohio Valley. While the bulk of it should remain clear of D.C. and Baltimore proper, drivers heading through higher elevations of Virginia and Maryland could find themselves in slick conditions.
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Sunny, breezy day to be followed by some wet weather

Meteorologist Mark Dixon says Wednesday will be cool and cloudy with a chance for showers in the evening. Meteorologist Scot Haney said after a dry Tuesday & Wednesday, scattered showers roll Wednesday night through Thursday. Here is his Tuesday mid-morning forecast. Updated: 12 hours ago. Meteorologist Scot Haney said Tuesday...
WISH-TV

Showers, breezy and cooler for Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cool, cloudy and rainy start to your weekend. TODAY: Scattered showers are possible on and off during the day. It will be cloudy and cool. We’ve already reached our high temperature for the day. Temperatures drop during the afternoon into the middle and low 40s. Breezy conditions persist throughout the day. Gusts may reach 20-25 mph.
WTAJ

Sctd. snow showers tonight, breezy and cold for Sunday

We have seen a bit of everything on this Saturday. Rain, snow, graupel and even thundersnow. In between all of that we also saw a few breaks for sunshine! Temperatures are sitting chilly in the 30s and will fall into the upper 20s overnight. With the colder air expect the showers to turn mostly snow showers. Places that will see accumulating snow will be the ridgetops along the highlands and across Somerset County. Winds will stay gusty out of the west at 10-15 mph.
Comments / 0

