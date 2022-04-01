ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Trade winds are expected to increase through Sunday

By Kelly Simek
KHON2
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds will continue to increase and become gusty through the weekend....

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

KHON2

Trade winds weaken as cold front approaches

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Locally breezy and somewhat dry trade wind weather will continue through tomorrow. Showers will be focused along windward slopes, and aside from a few afternoon showers on the South Kona slopes, leeward areas will be mostly dry. Trade winds will trend down Monday night through midweek, and some moisture moving in from […]
HONOLULU, HI
NBC Bay Area

Strong Winds, Rain Spread Through Bay Area Into Monday Morning

Cooler temperatures and rain made their way into the Bay Area Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service. The rain will continue to soak the region Monday morning and turn to scattered showers with chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon, forecasters say. According to the National Weather Service, rain...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

More rain, snow and wind through Wednesday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered rain and snow continue for southern New Mexico at midday. It is moving southward towards the southern state line and should move out during the evening, only to be replaced by more snow and rain tonight through Wednesday morning. A winter weather advisory will be in effect for the Sacramento Mountains until midnight, with a few more inches of snow accumulating through the day.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KHON2

No Tsunami Threat to Hawaii, trade winds continue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii, after a 7.3 earthquake off the coast of Fukushima, Japan. A tsunami advisory is currently in effect for Fukushima and Miyagi following the powerful quake in northern Japan. Reports say it was felt in Tokyo. Gentle to moderate east to southeast trade winds will strengthen […]
HAWAII STATE
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
SEATTLE, WA
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
KEYT

From New York to Florida, severe storms, including isolated tornadoes, are possible Saturday

The same damaging storm system that rolled across the Southeast on Friday will continue this weekend, impacting over 50 million people along the East Coast. “We have potential wind damage and the possibility of very large hail all the way from upstate New York down along the East Coast to northern Florida,” said CNN Meteorologist Chad Myers. “The storms to the north will have more hail and the storms to the south will contain more wind. There is also the possibility that few of the strongest storms could produce a tornado or two.”
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Renewed Winter Weather Forecast to Continue in Central US from Monday

The central US will experience renewed winter weather from Monday evening, March 28, affecting areas from Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; to Minneapolis, Minnesota. This shows that the region is far from escaping the remnants of the last winter season despite spring having already arrived. Winter Weather. Most parts of the...
ENVIRONMENT

