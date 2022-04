On Saturday, March 12, 2022, at about 8:00 PM, Santa Maria Police Department Communications center received word of a shooting that had occurred in the area of Fesler St. and N. Benwiley Ave. The caller advised that he and his wife were in a car traveling in the area and had stopped at a stop sign when he heard a gunshot nearby. The caller advised that his wife who was in the car with him had been hit by gunfire and they were traveling to the hospital for help. The thirty-two-year-old female and her unborn child were expected to survive and recover from the injury.

SANTA MARIA, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO