Oscars producer breaks silence over Will Smith and Chris Rock altercation

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following article contains footage that some readers may find distressing. Oscars 2022 producer Will Packer has broken his silence over the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock during Sunday night's (March 27) Academy Awards presentation. During the live broadcast Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Rock...

www.digitalspy.com

HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
Muhammad Ali
Will Smith
Jada Pinkett
Will Packer
Jada Pinkett Smith
Chris Rock
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
People

Oscars Producer Reveals Chris Rock's Reaction to Will Smith Smack: 'I Just Got Punched by Muhammad Ali'

Will Packer, the producer behind the 2022 Oscars ceremony, is sharing more details surrounding the moments after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during Sunday's telecast. On Friday's episode of Good Morning America, Packer explained that a stunned Rock was still in "joke mode" backstage after Smith struck him, even calling the actor Muhammad Ali, referring to Smith's portrayal of the boxing legend in the 2001 film Ali, which earned Smith his first Best Actor nomination.
Deadline

SAG-AFTRA Condemns Will Smith’s “Unacceptable” Oscar Slap On Chris Rock

Click here to read the full article. SAG-AFTRA today condemned Will Smith’s assault of Oscar presenter Chris Rock at Sunday night’s ceremony, describing his behavior as “unacceptable” and suggesting that the matter is being looked at for disciplinary action. Smith, who would go on to win the Oscar for Best Actor, slapped Rock in the face after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Beyoncé, Chris Rock & Regina Hall’s Pat-Down: The Best And Worst Moments From The 2022 Oscars 2022 “As the union representing presenters and other performers working on the Oscars, SAG-AFTRA is focused on ensuring our members...
#Academy Awards
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
digitalspy.com

The Wanted's Tom Parker dies aged 33 following brain cancer battle

Tom Parker has died at the age of 33. The Wanted singer was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in September 2020, and had been undergoing treatment. His wife Kelsey Parker announced the news on her social media on Wednesday (March 30), writing: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.
