Every month, Chip Bergh virtually “sits” with all employees across Levi Strauss & Co., where anyone can air issues of concern, and where diversity is often addressed. The agreeably named Chip(s) and Beer town hall (pre-pandemic, there was actually beer on offer, but now things are more on screen) puts the company’s chief executive officer squarely in the hot seat and he seems to welcome it, answering any questions that arise with as much transparency as he has or can provide.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO