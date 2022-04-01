Redhorse-ITegrity JV Wins Spot on 8(a) STARS III GWAC; John Zangardi Quoted

Cloud adoption is rocketing. Businesses of every size, in every sector, are switching on to the undoubted benefits of hosting applications, services and code in the cloud. The pandemic has expedited the trend, with organizations forced to rethink their IT operations and infrastructure virtually overnight. So much so that Gartner estimates that global end-user spending on public cloud services is set to grow by more than 18 per cent in 2021 to $304.9 billion, not least due to the upheaval in working processes caused by Covid-19.

