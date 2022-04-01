ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redhorse-ITegrity JV Wins Spot on 8(a) STARS III GWAC; John Zangardi Quoted

By Nichols Martin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA joint venture between Redhorse and ITegrity has landed a position on a governmentwide acquisition contract for the development of emerging technologies. SummIT Alliance will offer consulting...

freightwaves.com

PeakSpan Capital delivers Dispatch $50M

A 2021 white paper from DHL Express found that by 2025, 80% of all B2B interactions between suppliers and buyers will take place in digital channels. The company cited the introduction of tech-savvy millennials into the workforce and the rapid acceleration of digital trends because of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced large segments of the global workforce to shift to remote work.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jv#Gwac#Itegrity#Summit Alliance#Iii#Redhorse
freightwaves.com

The future is now: Applying advanced technologies to freight rail operations

Like all other transport modes, the freight rail industry has been seeking to develop advanced technologies not only to lower carbon emissions but also to further its market share. Explorations into deploying locomotives powered by batteries or hydrogen, as well as initiatives aimed at data sharing and improving network flows and supply chain visibility through improved data analysis, are just some of the actions currently underway by the freight rail industry.
PUEBLO, CO
dailyhodl.com

Master Ventures Investment Management Partners With Yellow Network To Transform Blockchain Industry

Master Ventures intends to take advantage of the evolving Yellow web 3.0 financial ecosystem. Yellow, a blockchain product and infrastructure company, and Master Ventures Investment Management (MVIM), powered by Master Ventures, a leading blockchain-focused venture studio driving blockchain adoption, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to advance the development of the worldwide crypto liquidity aggregator Yellow Network.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Bear Robotics targets restaurant staffing shortages with another $81M raise

Bear has seen some success in deployment of late, including a bid to get its system in more restaurants in Japan. That push comes courtesy of backer SoftBank, as well as some ongoing labor shortages in the country. Japan has long eyed robots as a way to keep business moving for its aging population, and the pandemic only served to accelerate those needs. Here in the States, Bear has partnered with Chili’s, Compass Group, Denny’s, Marriott and Pepsi.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Why now is the time to host your code in the cloud

Cloud adoption is rocketing. Businesses of every size, in every sector, are switching on to the undoubted benefits of hosting applications, services and code in the cloud. The pandemic has expedited the trend, with organizations forced to rethink their IT operations and infrastructure virtually overnight. So much so that Gartner estimates that global end-user spending on public cloud services is set to grow by more than 18 per cent in 2021 to $304.9 billion, not least due to the upheaval in working processes caused by Covid-19.
COMPUTERS
protocol.com

Microsoft jumps on the process-mining train with its purchase of Minit

Microsoft is acquiring process-mining startup Minit for an undisclosed sum, the company announced Thursday. Microsoft views the acquisition as a way to help its existing customers improve their operations, and it isn't the first move by an ERP player to go after the nascent process-mining space. Process mining lets companies...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Zero Gravity Management Hires Eight, Promotes Two

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Zero Gravity Management has expanded with the addition of Mia Cho as a Talent Manager, Maritza Cabrera as a Talent/Literary Manager and Producer, and Leyla Kader Dahm and Ayisha Taylor as Literary Managers. The company has also bolstered its Below-The-Line Management Team with the additions of Matt DiPaolo (formerly of APA) focusing on Line Producers, VFX, Editors, and department heads transitioning into Directing; Allison Irvin (formerly of WME) focusing on Cinematographers, Production Designers, Costume Designers and Editors; Martijn Hostetler (formerly of Innovative) focusing on Commercials, Music Videos and Branded Content; and Diana Massaband, a former Corporate Attorney focusing on Spanish-speaking and...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Tier Mobility’s buy of Fantasmo brings camera positioning tech in-house

Tier will bring on all of Fantasmo’s 15 staff members and continue to invest in and develop what will now be an in-house Camera Positioning System (CPS) technology that the company says is more accurate than GPS and can validate e-scooter marking within 20 centimeters or less. The acquisition...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Visium Technologies Teams Up With Ethical AI And Video Analytics Leader IREX To Create Game-Changing Surveillance Intelligence Technology

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Visium Technologies, Inc. VISM announced that it has entered into an integration and partnership agreement with IREX AI, Inc., the premier provider of video-based solutions that empower city governments, public safety departments, transportation authorities, and service providers with an Ethical AI and Big Data platform.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

AI-powered building design platform BeamUP emerges from stealth with $15M

Stephane Levy, a construction industry veteran, is of the persuasion that technology can solve many of these issues. He’s the founder of BeamUP, a startup emerging from stealth that uses data to cut down design times and manage a facility’s systems over their lifecycle. BeamUP today announced that it raised $15 million in a seed funding round led by StageOne Ventures and Ibex Investments along with participation from angels including Workday CEO Chano Fernandez.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Legendary hackers Charlie Miller and Chris Valasek talk cybersecurity and autonomous vehicles at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022

The warning might have been a wake-up call to the industry, but it didn’t slow the rise of the connected car. Today, the “connected car” is commonplace and delivers a long list of services to the driver and passengers, from internet connectivity and vehicle monitoring to safety warnings and the ability to buy goods and services while on the go. And it has crept beyond the passenger vehicle into the emerging autonomous vehicle industry, too.
TECHNOLOGY
Defense One

Work Urgently, Lockheed’s New Space Chief Tells His Team

With the Pentagon demand for new satellites and spacecraft growing by the day, the new head of Lockheed Martin’s $12 billion space business said he wants his 21,000-person team to hustle. “We've got to establish a sense of urgency around all this,” said Robert Lightfoot, who in January was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Linklaters recruits Ashurst's Tokyo M&A practice leader

(Reuters) - Linklaters said in a statement Friday that it has snagged Ashurst's Tokyo M&A and Asia insurance sector head for its corporate practice in Japan. Tracy Whiriskey, who has been based in Tokyo for the past 20 years, will be a partner at Linklaters, the London-founded firm said. Over...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Black Crow AI raises $25M to predict which products e-commerce customers will buy

A number of vendors compete in the data analytics for e-commerce space, including DataHawk, which provides tools for sellers that ostensibly help increase sales by optimizing profit margins. Others include Trsel, which is designed to give small brands access to the same kinds of analytics larger online retailers have, and Varos, which aims to shed light on how companies compare to their peers in terms of customer acquisition costs.
RETAIL
hypebeast.com

Essentials: Kyle Ng

For our latest Essentials installment, we speak with Brain Dead co-founder and avid gamer, Kyle Ng. Best known for being one-half of the talent behind the cult streetwear label along with Ed Davis, few are aware that Ng is also a bit of a nerd at heart. Yet, the self-professed scholar of subcultures has been collecting Magic: The Gathering cards way longer than he’s been collecting sneakers—a thread that continues today, albeit in the form of his top-of-the-line Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop and other gaming paraphernalia.
ELECTRONICS

