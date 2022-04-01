2 Baxter County jury panels to report Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A former Branson, Missouri entertainer received his sentence after pleading guilty in a fraud scheme case. A judge sentenced James Patrick Garrett, 65, of Branson to probation for five years. He must also pay restitution to victims and a fine of $52,000. In a plea deal, Garrett admitted to stealing more than $85,000 from hundreds of his audience members who donated to his non-existent charity for foster children. Investigators say the fraud scheme lasted from March 2016 to August 2020.

