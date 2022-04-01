ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter County, AR

2 Baxter County jury panels to report Monday

By Staff
KTLO
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Baxter County Circuit Court jury panels will need to report...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Original jury chairs returned to Allen County courthouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A set of original jury chairs have been returned to the Allen County courthouse. The Allen County commissioners and the Allen County Courthouse Preservation Trust on Tuesday announced that 12 original jury chairs were returned to the courthouse by John Fabini of Fabini’s Auto Trim Company.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baxter County, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
County
Baxter County, AR
KYTV

Judge sentences former Branson entertainer in fraud scheme case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A former Branson, Missouri entertainer received his sentence after pleading guilty in a fraud scheme case. A judge sentenced James Patrick Garrett, 65, of Branson to probation for five years. He must also pay restitution to victims and a fine of $52,000. In a plea deal, Garrett admitted to stealing more than $85,000 from hundreds of his audience members who donated to his non-existent charity for foster children. Investigators say the fraud scheme lasted from March 2016 to August 2020.
BRANSON, MO
MyArkLaMiss

Narcotics investigation in Louisiana leads to confiscation of a dozen firearms, 50 grams of suspected meth and marijuana

VIDALIA, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent investigation into reported illegal narcotics activity led to the arrest of four people in Concordia Parish. Marvin Morehead, Tiffany Morehead, Ann Chodyrew and Joseph Bonnette were arrested and booked into the Concordia Parish Jail. Earlier this month, “the CPSO Narcotics Unit had the occasion to investigate numerous cases of […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groups A And C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KYTV

Greene County deputies investigating shooting inside conservation area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies are investigating a shooting inside a conservation area. Deputies responded to the Dale Sare Conservation Area near Farm Road 141 north of Springfield Tuesday morning. The scene is about a half-mile into a wooded area. Investigators say the shooting incident happened on a...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Search continues after chase on Highway 141

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities are searching for a driver who fled after a chase Friday afternoon on Highway 141 in Greene County. The chase ended up in Craighead County on Church Street in Jonesboro, Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said. A deputy saw a vehicle going recklessly on 731...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Greene County deputies arrest man for stealing checks worth nearly $375,000

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies say a Cabool, Mo. man stole checks worth nearly $375,000. Willard Gene Gunter, 21, faces charges of burglary in the case. Investigators traced Gunter to a home in Rogersville. The owner of the home told deputies he should not have been there. Investigators believe he broke into the home by smashing out a window. After officers detained him, they say they found two FedEx envelopes inside Gunter’s car. The envelopes had multiple checks.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
JC Post

Geary County Commission meets on Monday

Geary County commissioners will receive a funding request from Food Pantry representatives on Monday at 2 p.m. The meeting agenda also includes the annual report from representatives of the Geary County 4-H / Senior Citizens Center Building Committee at about 1:15 p.m. The meeting runs from 10 a.m. to 4...
GEARY COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy