Clay County, MN

Victim of deadly rural Clay County fire identified

By Paul Jurgens
740thefan.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHAWLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – DNA samples were used to identify the victim of a deadly house fire...

Clay County, MN
Hawley, MN
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Clay County, MN
Crime & Safety
