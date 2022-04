By: Heather Lang/KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — These little leprechauns will warm your heart this St. Patrick’s Day. The nurses and staff of the Regional Intensive Care Nursery at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center are dressing up the newborns in green today. (Source: Conemaugh Health System/Facebook) The babies are getting green shamrock onesies that say “My First St. Pat’s” and pot of gold name tags. Shamrock decorations and green garland decorate the nursery. Check out all the photos here:

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 DAYS AGO