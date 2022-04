Early diagnosis is crucial to manage MS and prevent its progression. With multiple sclerosis that’s not yet diagnosed, symptoms can range from new and clearly troubling physical changes that prevent you from functioning to vague, familiar-seeming sensations that could be the result of any number of circumstances and are unlikely to cause immediate alarm. Still, it’s important to recognize suspicious MS signs and diagnose the condition as soon as possible to take advantage of the many effective, early treatments now available.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO