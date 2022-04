SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Fire department officials in Santa Rosa confirmed there were no injuries when the façade of a building came crashing down to the sidewalk late Sunday morning. The Santa Rosa Fire Department tweeted about the incident Sunday afternoon, saying that firefighters responded to a report of a possible structure fire and partial building collapse in the 600 block of fourth Street shortly before 12 p.m. in downtown Santa Rosa. 1 of 2 – 11:50AM, Santa Rosa Fire received a report of a possible structure fire and partial building collapse in the 600 block of fourth Street in...

