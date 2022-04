According to a Bloomberg report, citing "a memo to staff, according to a person familiar with the matter", Softbank Group, the owner of Arm, plans to lay off as much as 15% of the personnel as it prepares for an IPO after the Nvidia deal fell apart. Most of the cuts will not affect engineering, a media report says, so the ongoing roadmap of the company is not going to be affected as a result of the workforce reduction. As this news has not been officially announced it should be taken with a pinch of salt as we await official news of the layoffs.

BUSINESS ・ 18 DAYS AGO