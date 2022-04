SAN FRANCISCO — As COVID-19 cases continue to drop, the days of mass testing sites are coming to a close. In San Francisco, those test sites are being replaced by drop-in testing vans. “We want to be able to expand, scale down, scale back if we see cases go up or down and we can move from month to month, based on real time data,” said Noel Sanchez of the San Francisco Department of Public Health. Two vans operated by Optumserve and City Health will be deployed from neighborhood to neighborhood monthly. “The great thing about the mobile testing strategy is that we...

