NBA

NBA Youngboy Offers A Taste Of What's To Come With "The Last Slimeto Sampler"

By Aron A.
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA Youngboy is out of prison and on house arrest but he's clearly putting his time inside to good use. He's already unveiled his project, Colors earlier this year,...

HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Drops Brooding Video For New Single 'Holy'

NBA YoungBoy has been on a tear with new music. The Baton Rouge rapper just dropped off his new single “I Got The Bag” on Tuesday (March 15), and his Better Than You collab with DaBaby cracked the Billboard Top 10 this week. Lil Nas X also confirmed on Wednesday (March 16) that YoungBoy and him have a song on the way, all while the rapper’s last solo effort Colors isn’t even three months old yet.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Names Moneybagg Yo As Trap Music Museum's 2021 Trapper Of The Year

Undeniably, it is Moneybagg Yo's time to shine as the Memphis rapper has continued to climb the charts. With each new release, Moneybagg reaches a new milestone in his career, and quickly, he has become one of the most sought-after artists in the industry. His albums have taken over No. 1 positions and his singles have been the subject of viral social media challenges, so it makes sense that T.I. and the Trap Musc Museum would honor the A Gangsta's Pain hitmaker.
MUSIC
Person
Nba Youngboy
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Stuns Podcaster With His Feature Price: "I Got Receipts"

Getting a feature from Lil Durk will cost an arm and a leg for some. The rapper has been on an impeccable run over the past year and a half, releasing several solid projects including The Voice and his most recent solo project 7220. Moreso than before, the rapper is also one of the most sought-after features right now, and his rate for a verse is reflected in the demand.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Key Glock Is About The Level Up On "Gucci & Dolph"

After a tumultuous few months, Key Glock is back in action with the release of Yellow Tape 2 (Deluxe). The re-release of his 2020 project boasts an additional 10 songs with no additional features, either. The extension further proves that Glock's star-power and charisma are all that he needs to shine on his own.
CELEBRITIES
#The Last Slimeto Sampler
HipHopDX.com

Lil Durk 'Body Count' Comments Prompt Fiancée India Royale To Speak Out

Lil Durk recently sat down with Million Dollaz Worth of Game to talk about his new album 7220. During his appearance, he also touched on his recent engagement with longtime girlfriend India Royale and received some backlash online when he claimed India’s low body count was what inspired him to propose.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Releases New Song, "I Got The Bag"

Baton Rouge-based rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again is back again with the release of another new song, titled "I Got The Bag." Releasing the new video single on YouTube on Monday evening (March 14), the 22-year-old rapper keeps his consistency intact with the new release, following his full-length release a few weeks ago with DaBaby. As he continues to create noise in the music industry with his various feuds against rival rappers, "I Got The Bag" seemingly features no diss lyrics, which is somewhat refreshing considering his recent exchanged lyrical fire with Lil Durk.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Reveals Top 3 Rappers Who Are Running The Game

Lil Durk is reaching new heights, and he has no intention of slowing down. His 10+ year career has taken him from the streets of Chicago to the Def Jam offices, and now, the boss of the OTF empire. The release of 7220 only cemented his status as a top dog in the rap game even further.
CELEBRITIES
