AANA Announces Bill Bruce as Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022-- Perch Energy (or “Perch”), a clean energy technology and services company, today announced the appointment of Bruce Stewart as CEO and the close of a $6.2 million round in Series A funding. An additional $1 million is committed and expected to close on or prior to May 1, 2022, bringing the Series A total to $7.2 million. Perch will use the funds to add talent and resources to build upon its industry-leading community solar services and management platform, expand its innovative direct-to-consumer energy platform, and accelerate the growth of its community solar services business into an expanding list of U.S. markets.

