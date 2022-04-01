ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Ridge, IL

AANA Announces Bill Bruce as Chief Executive Officer

By American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology
 1 day ago

Newswise — PARK RIDGE, Ill.—The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) Board of Directors has appointed William “Bill” Bruce, MBA, CAE, to serve as AANA’s Chief Executive Officer, effective June 27, 2022. “Our board of directors is thrilled to introduce a leader of Bill’s...

