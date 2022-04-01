Panel recommends approval of I-255 MotoMart

YORK – Members of the Livingston County Planning Board have voted to recommend approval of the proposed York Travel Plaza, with advisory and board comments. The plan calls for the truck stop to be built near the intersection of routes 63 and 36. The facility would include fueling stations, a convenience store, a drive-thru with some type of Tim Horton’s or Dunkin Donuts. There would also be designated parking for trucks.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO