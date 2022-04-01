Panel recommends approval of I-255 MotoMart

The St. Louis County Planning Commission recommended approval of a plan for a MotoMart near Jefferson Barracks Bridge March 14. The plan was recommended for denial by county staff for its inability to be tied to industrial uses. The plan for the proposed gas station has gone through many...
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Planning Board voted to recommend that council approve a text amendment on Tuesday night that would allow the construction of a controversial riverfront development. The board voted 4 to 3 to create a zoning district with a maximum height of 240 feet. It...
EUGENE, Ore. — During a virtual meeting Monday night, the Eugene City Council approved of five traffic corridors to improve transportation options and increase safety. These are approved recommendations for the City's MovingAhead project, in partnership with Lane Transit District. The five corridors the project is focused on are...
A long-anticipated effort to create a way to get to O’Hare Airport from the western suburbs advanced Monday, with a key city panel endorsing a plan to sell more than 200 acres of city of Chicago land to the Illinois Tollway. Designed to ease congestion on the Kennedy Expressway...
YORK – Members of the Livingston County Planning Board have voted to recommend approval of the proposed York Travel Plaza, with advisory and board comments. The plan calls for the truck stop to be built near the intersection of routes 63 and 36. The facility would include fueling stations, a convenience store, a drive-thru with some type of Tim Horton’s or Dunkin Donuts. There would also be designated parking for trucks.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Landlords require proof of income on rental applications, but people who receive government benefits as a primary source of income are not always accepted. A new bill in the capitol would require those types of incomes to be accepted for rental applications, but landlords are worried that the bill will force […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to a fire Thursday afternoon at a Springfield business. The Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union said crews responded to a business in the 500 block of S. 2nd St. at the Howlett Building. A small fire was found in the basement of the building.
Bluntly stating that the Adams 14 school district cannot improve itself, a state review panel has recommended the state close the main high school and reorganize the district. Schools could be consolidated or other districts might step in to manage Adams 14. “There is evidence of lack of leadership capacity...
Nearly 11,500 acres of land across Volusia County are deemed eligible for the Volusia Forever program. The program's advisory committee recommends that nearly 10,000 acres receive priority when the Volusia County Council votes April 5 on which properties to advance in the program's preservation process. The committee's job earlier this...
An Assembly panel unanimously approved a long-stalled bill Thursday that would make unelected candidates for public office subject to the state’s bribery laws. The bill, sponsored by Assemblyman Greg McGuckin (R-Ocean) and first introduced nearly 10 years ago, would provide a legislative fix to court rulings that dismissed bribery charges against two former Hudson County […]
Lawmakers on a House panel have approved legislation to boost reading skills among young students with optional full-day kindergarten.
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has announced a bipartisan agreement to increase transportation and infrastructure funding for local governments to advance priority projects. The governor made the announcement while hosting a reception for the Maryland Mayors Association at Government House. “Since taking office, our administration has been committed to directing more transportation funding to the local level, and this agreement ensures …
