Thomas Rhett Releases ‘Where We Started’ Album Today

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio Getty Images
Effingham Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Rhett releases his latest album, Where We Started, today (Friday, April 1st). The project features his current hit, “Slow Down Summer,” which is a Top 11 song and climbing on the Mediabase country chart. Almost one year ago, Thomas released Country Again: Side A, which featured...

Comments / 0

Effingham Radio

Thomas Rhett Offers New Album To Fans On Cassette

Fans who pre-order Thomas Rhett's upcoming album, Where We Started, will be privy to several options including a cassette version of the project featuring commentary from Thomas about all the songs. He tells us the idea to offer a cassette made perfect sense in keeping with the nostalgic feel of the entire album. “When I think about a cassette, I think about being young. I remember my mom taking me to the store to buy a Faith Hill cassette when I was like, maybe six or seven years old. And with the album being called Where We Started, I don’t know, it’s kind of just a deep dive into looking back at your younger self, and cassettes are what I grew up with. I was passed vinyl and 45s but cassettes when I grew up were the thing, and I still have a bunch of those from being young. And I just thought, that was kind of a really neat way to ring in the album title with something that feels so nostalgic like a cassette.”
MUSIC

