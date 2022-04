Foxconn is in talks with Saudi Arabia about building a “$9 billion multipurpose facility that could make microchips, electric-vehicle components and other electronics like displays,” according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The size of the project is very close to the $10 billion plant the Taiwanese company promised to build in Wisconsin back in July 2017, more than four-and-a-half years ago. It is yet another sign the company has no intention of building anything close to the “8th wonder of the world” that then-President Donald Trump touted, and which then-Governor Scott Walker promised would transform Wisconsin’s economy.

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI ・ 17 DAYS AGO