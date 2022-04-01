ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Yum! This Minnesota Bar Just Unveiled A Fried Donut Burger, And It Looks Good!

By Paul Shea
 1 day ago
There are a bunch of great burger places in our area, you've got King's Place, Sasquatch Saloon, and the Crooked Pint to name some, but you'll have to head North to the Twin Cities to give this donut-ground beef concoction a try. The Nook in Saint Paul is rolling out a...

Mashed

The Absolute Best Fried Chicken You'll Find In The South

There is, quite possibly, no more beloved food in the American South than fried chicken. But such passion is a prime breeding ground for controversy and any list as to where to find the very best of this much-adored crispy bird is sure to ruffle a few feathers. One big problem with trying to assess the best fried chicken in the South, is that once you get below the Mason-Dixon line, every region from the mountains of Appalachia to the Carolina coasts seems to make its chicken differently.
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back Fan-Favorite Menu Item With a Twist

One of McDonald's most legendary burgers has finally returned to the menu! After a time away, the Golden Arches has brought back the Big Tasty, but this time it comes with a major twist – the Original Big Tasty is back on menus alongside the new BBQ Big Tasty at McDonald's locations across the UK only.
Joel Eisenberg

More Walmarts Have Been Announced as Closing in 2022. Is Your Neighborhood Location Among Them?

In an earlier NewsBreak article, I shared current plans for the retailer. Recent updates have been reported by their corporate office. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Walmart.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, Walmart spokesman Brian Little,BestLifeOnline.com, and QuerySprout.com.
TheStreet

McDonald's and Wendy's Face a New Fast-Food Breakfast Challenger

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report reentered the breakfast market with unfortunate timing -- pretty much right as the pandemic began. Right when people stopped following a normal work schedule, the fast-food chain introduced its breakfast menu. Despite that hiccup, the chain has won morning share by doing what...
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Putting a Twist on Its Fan-Favorite Beignets

It just feels wrong to not accompany a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich with something sweet—be it those turnover-style fried pies or a classic Beignet. The Southern-style fast food joint has toyed with iterations of its deep-fried, powdered sugar-doused pastries before, and now Popeyes is putting an all-new twist on its fan-favorite Beignets.
Mashed

30% Want Chick-Fil-A To Bring Back This Discontinued Menu Item

While Chick-fil-A has its core menu items — chicken nuggets, waffle fries, and the OG chicken sandwich — the fast-food chain has also seen a rotating cast of specialty treats come and go over the years. There were savory picks like the chicken salad sandwich, the carrot and raisin salad, and coleslaw. Then there were desserts like the banana pudding milkshake, a brownie with nuts, and the cheesecake, the latter of which even had its own Facebook page at one point petitioning to add it to the menu again.
ABC7 Los Angeles

Szechuan sauce McDonald's: Fan favorite returning for limited time

CHICAGO -- There's good news for people who like to dip their McDonald's chicken nuggets and French fries in something a little more daring than ketchup. The fast food giant is bringing back its Szechuan sauce on March 31. It will only be available through McDonald's app. SEE ALSO |...
Mashed

Popeyes Just Dropped A Sweet New Pastry, But Only In Three States

While famous for their southern fried chicken, Popeyes is looking to lean more on the specifically Louisianan roots of their brand with a new potential offering. The Fast Food Post reports that they are conducting trial runs for a Wild Berry Beignet. Like the French Quarter dessert, they're filled with a sauce — no points for guessing what kind — and come with a heavy dusting of sugar. The beignets come in orders of three, six, and twelve with respective prices of $1.99, $3.99, and $7.49.
Mashed

Dairy Queen Just Dropped Two Sweet Menu Items For Spring

Much like hot chocolate goes with snow and pumpkin spice with autumn leaves, ice cream goes alongside blazing summer heat. While we're not totally in summer just yet, the weather's starting to break and the days are slowly but surely getting warmer. Ice cream companies are already beginning to cash in on the anticipation for summer's return, and Dairy Queen is no exception.
Thrillist

Taco Bell Has a New Vegetarian Combo Meal

To celebrate its anniversary, Taco Bell is letting everyone get in on the action. The company is dropping exclusive gear for workers, donating to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and creating a new vegetarian meal. What a way to kick off 60 years. Taco Bell is starting its...
Mashed

Alex Guarnaschelli Just Dropped A Recipe For The Perfect Burger Topping

When you're craving a burger, you know that the patty itself — whether it's beef, turkey, or something plant-based — is just the beginning. What really matters is what else you put between the bun. According to a 2020 YouGov survey, only 2% of people don't put toppings on their burgers, which means the majority of Americans are all about loading up on trendy condiments, veggies, and more to add flavor and texture. The most popular toppings, based on the survey, are what you'd expect to see at the standard backyard cookout: cheese, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and mustard.
Mashed

The Failed KFC Spin-Off You Probably Forgot About

If you asked anyone on the street what was sold at Kentucky Fried Chicken, the answer would be a resounding, obvious one: chicken, of course. This is no doubt a silly question. KFC may sell mashed potatoes, biscuits, and fries, but Colonel Sanders' fried chicken with 11 herbs and spices has always been the crown jewel, the star attraction. From drumstick form, tender form, extra crispy form, and even served alongside donuts for a little while (per Food & Wine), KFC does its best to ensure there's certainly no shortage of ways to enjoy their chicken. But let's pretend, for just a moment, that KFC didn't sell chicken. Instead, they sold something a little bit different. Something a little less chicken-y — and way more beefy.
GATOR 99.5

Burger King’s New Ice Cream Looks Very Familiar

For most of my adult and semi-adult life, I have been involved in the world of advertising. That means I know a thing or two about telling a story or two. In my professional life, I have romanced the joys of raw meat, had people sing songs about concrete, and I was once the voice of an angry prostate gland.
Mashed

Dunkin' Just Took Its Salted Caramel Menu One Step Further

When Dunkin' first opened in 1948, its menu was very different from the one we know today. Dunkin' originally sold coffee and donuts, as its name suggests, but the chain's menu has expanded over the years to include teas, frozen drinks, sandwiches, and snacks. As we know all too well,...
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

