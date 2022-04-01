ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, IN

Missing child dies after being found in posthole in Adams County

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBERNE, Ind. (AP) — A toddler who went missing in rural northeastern Indiana was pronounced dead after a relative found him in a posthole, police said. The relative discovered the missing boy around...

