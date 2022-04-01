Going to Ruidoso, New Mexico? Here Are Some Helpful Tips to Make It a Blast

CHICAGO (CBS) – Hundreds lined up Thursday for the free gas giveaway from former Mayoral candidate and businessman Dr. Willie Wilson. For those who were able to take advantage of the giveaway, or just watching your wallet these days, here are some tips to help make that fill-up last a little longer. According to State Farm, helpful tips including keeping your tires rotated and inflated, traveling light, and gliding at stops will make that gas stretch a little further. Other tips include:· Combine short trips· Drive at moderate speeds· Drive friendly· Use the highest feasible gear· Keep your car aerodynamic· Use highest feasible gear· Avoid excessive idling· Rideshare Even after you've used all of that gas, apps and reward programs can help you save at the pump until the next giveaway. What are some of your tips to save gas? Leave a comment on our CBS Chicago Facebook page.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO