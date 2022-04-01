ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Video of Quincy’s Police Dog doing a Training Exercise

By Mark Hespen
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Check out this video of the Quincy Police Dog in action doing a training exercise at City Hall, we here in the Gem City are lucky to have an officer like Graig Russell and his dog partner Dioji. This is a video that I (Mark Hespen) took myself of...

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
