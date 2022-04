By: KDKA-TV News Staff WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Crews will be doing pipeline work on Commonwealth Avenue for about the next two months. This will cause the road to be down to single-lane, alternating traffic as needed between Shady Lane and Millers Avenue. The work will take place every day from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. through late May.

