Manhattan, NY

EXCLUSIVE: Mayor Adams Says 3rd Ave. Will be His First ‘Bike Superhighway’

By Gersh Kuntzman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Adams is poised to make good on his promise of creating “bike superhighways” with a stunning announcement set for this morning: He’s going to turn the car sewer of Manhattan’s Third Avenue into the city’s first bike- and bus-lane boulevard. For months, activists...

The Independent

New York City skyscraper with malfunctioning elevators described by tenants as ‘hell’

A 59-storey skyscraper in the financial district of Manhattan, previously a sought-after residential building that boasted luxury amenities and some rent-stablised units, has become anything but a desired place to call home, as more than a dozen residents complained to the New York Times that the building’s malfunctioning elevators have made it more of a “high-rise hell”.Since late fall, New York City tenants living in the 750 apartment units at 20 Exchange Place have been caught up in an engineering and electrical maelstrom that has led to near daily elevator outages, sometimes lasting for hours, and making it near impossible...
POLITICS
NY1

Mayor Adams brings back a controversial police unit

Fulfilling a campaign promise, Mayor Eric Adams is deploying a revamped police unit that he says will help tackle gun violence in the city. But as NY1’s Zack Fink, Courtney Gross and Juan Manuel Benítez explain, the new unit is already causing controversy. Critics argue that the “Neighborhood Safety Teams,” as the NYPD is officially calling them, are too similar to the Street Crime Unit that was disbanded a couple of years ago, following complaints of abusive policing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Eyes On the Street: Protected Bike Lane Construction in Roxbury and the South End

Work is finally getting underway this spring on two major street safety projects on Tremont Street in the South End and on Ruggles Street in Roxbury near Nubian Square. The Boston Transportation Department (BTD) had identified Tremont Street as a priority for safety improvements under the city’s “Vision Zero” policy after motorists killed pedestrians there in November 2015 and again in May 2017. A project to reduce the number of motor vehicle driving lanes from four to two, while also building physically-protected bike lanes and raised crosswalks at intersections, has been in the works since before the pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

‘My tenants are not paying rent’: NYC landlord posts huge sign over ‘being owed $17k’

A frustrated New York landlord has posted a huge sign on a property calling out his tenants for allegedly owing him $17,000 in rent.“My tenants on the first floor are not paying rent,” reads the sign on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens.The couple have owned the two-family home since 1989 and say they are in the process of evicting the tenants in Queens Housing Court, according to The New York Post.In the meantime, the large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has featured in a TikTok video...
Daily Mail

Self-proclaimed tycoon, 30, who brands himself 'The Wolf of Airbnb' is sued for $1.5 million for illegally renting out Manhattan apartments for parties and photoshoots - while 'owing $450,000 in unpaid rent'

A self-proclaimed tycoon who brands himself 'The Wolf of Airbnb' is being sued for $1.5million for allegedly renting out Manhattan apartments for short-term stays and making a fortune while he skips out on paying hundreds and thousands of dollars in rent. Konrad Bicher, 30, is accused of using a luxury...
Curbed

Everyone Still Mad About Bridge Andrew M. Cuomo Named the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

In 2017, then-Governor Andrew M. Cuomo replaced the Governor Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge — the Tappan Zee Bridge to its friends — with a new bridge that he named the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge after his dad, Mario M. Cuomo (normal). This angered fans of both the name Tappan Zee (a combination of Indigenous and Dutch words) and Malcolm Wilson (another former governor). Then there was a short respite as New York became consumed by other problems (a global pandemic, rats).
Vice

Trucker Convoy Casually Discussing Arresting DC Mayor, Cops

Organizers of the beleaguered “people’s convoy” are toying with the idea of conducting citizen’s arrests of D.C. cops, the police chief, and even the mayor, as a response to police roadblocks they’re encountering on their routes. The trucker-led convoy, which for weeks has been stationed...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Wednesday’s Headlines: The New Bus Map is Here Edition

The big story (well, in these parts) was the release of the Queens bus redesign, which is crucial given that many of the routes are relics of the pre-car days when streetcars ruled. Everyone covered: NYDN, Streetsblog, amNY, NY1 (though not the Times or the Post). In fact, at one...
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams discusses gun violence with Chicago's mayor

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams joined Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday to talk about solutions to gun violence.Both mayors say they want to focus on prevention and intervention, investing in resources and programs to prevent children from turning to gangs, as well as stopping the flow of guns into these cities.They're asking the federal government to better fund the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and zero in on how we deal with ghost guns.Adams says he plans to hold similar meetings with mayors across the country."We're pro-public safety and justice. This is not touchy-feely and saying let's ignore the crime that we're facing. No. We're saying the way you deal with crime is to prevent crime while you're dealing with what's taking place right now. It's an entirely new way of thinking about public safety," Adams said.The latest crime stats show shootings citywide are up 10% compared to this time last year and up 58% compared to two years ago.
News 12

Advocates denounce homeless encampment removals across the city

Local advocates rallied against the removal of homeless encampments across the city on Friday. This week, city agencies cleaned up more than 200 encampments. Advocates tell News 12 that this is not a permanent solution to help the population in need. Amongst the advocates, homeless individuals were also in attendance...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Riverdale Rumble: Bronx Panel Rejects DOT Road Diet Plan for Super-Wide Avenue

A Bronx panel on Thursday night rejected a Department of Transportation plan to slim dangerous Riverdale Avenue by one lane, plus install and other traffic-calming measures, in a contentious 3-2 vote. The majority on the Traffic and Transportation Committee of Bronx Community Board 8 objected to the DOT’s proposed .75-mile-long...
BRONX, NY

