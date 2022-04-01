ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Southeast Texas law enforcement responds to Houston-area deputy’s death

By Meagan Ellsworth
Beaumont Enterprise
 3 days ago
Local law enforcement officials are among those grieving the death of a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

“With heavy hearts,” the HCSO announced Friday that it’s agency mourns the loss of its late deputy Darren Almendarez, 51. The off-duty deputy was shot and killed late Thursday during a gunfight in a grocery store parking lot in North Harris County.

The Houston Chronicle reported that Almendarez was approached by three men, who may have been trying to steal his vehicle or vehicle’s catalytic converter, as he grocery shopped with his wife. The couple was buying items for his sister’s upcoming birthday dinner, the article said.

“An agency veteran of 23 years, he served in our auto theft unit for the past year,” HCSO said in a social media post. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, children, his extended family, colleagues and friends.”

Texas Department of Public Safety in the Southeast Texas region shared condolences.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Deputy Almendarez’s family and (HCSO) during this heartbreaking time,” the region’s DPS tweeted.

meagan.ellsworth@beaumontenterprise.com

twitter.com/megzmagpie

