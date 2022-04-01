St. Cloud Area Ranks Favorably When It Comes To Apartment Value

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 12-year-old Amur tiger named Putin at the Minnesota Zoo died unexpectedly during a routine medical procedure.
According to the zoo, the male tiger experienced cardiac failure during the Wednesday procedure.
“Despite heroic emergency efforts of veterinarians, animal health technicians, and zookeepers, he did not survive,” the zoo said in a press release. “This is a profound loss.”
