Congress & Courts

Sen. Richard Shelby won’t back Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court nomination

By WBRC Staff
WAFF
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON D.C., (WBRC) - U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) released a statement today declaring that after a meeting with Supreme Court nominee Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson he has decided not to support...

