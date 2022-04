BEATRICE - Southeast Community College women's basketball player Hunter Hartshorn ends her career with high honors. The Utica native was recently named to the 2021-2022 National Junior College Athletic Association D-2 Women's Basketball All-America Third Team. This comes in addition to her already prolific season in which she broke two records and tied another during her time at SCC. She set the record for 3-pointers in a single season (95) and in her two-year career (145). She also tied her mothers record of seven made triples in a single game.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO