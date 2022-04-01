Columbus Saddle Club

Dianté Griffin will carry on the family name at Ohio State. The grandson of Ohio State legend Archie Griffin announced Sunday that he will be playing for the Buckeyes. Dianté’s father Andre also played at OSU from 1998-to-2001. Dianté will join Ryan Day’s team as a preferred...
Spearheaded by a deep sprint crew and strong relays, the Twinsburg girls track and field squad has returning experience and promising newcomers to lead the charge this spring.
Third-year boys head coach Anthony Byrd also wants to feed off of a sensational indoor season.
Despite some graduation losses, the Nordonia track and field program will again feature some gifted boys and girls athletes for the Knight teams this spring.
Nordonia is led by co-head coaches Ron Gura and Mike Martin. Martin handles all of the distance running and middle distance athletes while Gura focuses on the rest...
In the Battle of Holmes County, it was West Holmes delivering the knockout punch twice to sweep Hiland. The key was pitching for the Knights as Matthew Weaver, Hunter Ryan, Noah Clark and Blake McCombs combined to keep the Hawks at bay. Weaver (3 Ks) and Clark (7 Ks) both earned wins for West Holmes as McCombs and Ryan combined for five strikeouts and two hits over five innings of work.
Portage County girls basketball had one district champion (Garfield) and three league champions (Mogadore, Rootstown and Waterloo) in 2021-22. Here's a look back at their journeys.
Division III Lakeview District champion Garfield G-Men
