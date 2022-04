Non-profit Give Back Prince William has partnered with award-winning poet and author Katherine Gotthardt to bring poetry to the classroom by raising funds to donate copies of Gotthardt’s books. Gotthardt, who has a background in teaching and writing, will use the books as guides in free workshops she is offering local students with fewer opportunities to explore creative writing. The goal is to help youth learn to use their writing voice as a mechanism for powerful, positive self-expression.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO