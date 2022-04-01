ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elden Ring: Iron Fist Alexander questline walkthrough

 1 day ago
Iron Fist Alexander is one of the most beloved characters in Elden Ring, right next to the tortoise pope. Not sure what his actual name is, but that’s not important. Iron Fist Alexander is a giant jar with fists as hard as rocks, and in Elden Ring, he has a habit of getting stuck in holes, and simply not matching up to you.

In this guide we’ll be outlining everywhere you can find Iron Fist Alexander in Elden Ring. Follow these steps and you’ll be able to find him and get some essential items for potential builds. This is one of the most charming questlines in Elden Ring, and also ties into Jar-Bairn’s quest, so it’s well worth completing.

Iron Fist Alexander in Limgrave and Gael Tunnel - Elden Ring

First you’ll find Iron Fist Alexander stuck in a hole on the way to Caelid. He’s making his way to Redmane Castle for the Radahn Festival, but got himself trapped on the way. You can find him East of Warmaster’s Shack, off the main path to the right just before the bridge. Go behind Alexander and hit him with your weapon to get him free.

Next you can find Alexander in Gael Tunnel, in a room here, still making his way to Redmane Castle. You can find Gael Tunnel using our Moonveil katana location guide.

During the Radahn Festival - Elden Ring

Once you arrive at Redmane Castle and the Festival begins, the enemies will be cleared out and you’ll find Alexander in the main courtyard, along with Blaidd and the Witch Hunter. You will need to have progressed Ranni’s questline to get to this point.

Next you’ll have to fight Starscourge Radahn after talking to the announcer at the festival. You can summon Iron Fist Alexander, along with Blaidd, Patches, and others during the fight. After the fight, you can speak with Blaidd and Alexander on the battlefield. Make sure to do so. Alexander is collecting the remains of warriors inside him to make himself stronger.

Behind Carian Study Hall, slippery substance - Elden Ring

After this Alexander will once again get himself stuck, this time behind the Carian Study Hall, just above Jarburg. Talk to him and attempt to free him in the same way as before. It won’t work. We need something more.

You will need Oil Jars. Hopefully, you will already be able to craft these, as they don’t require much in the way of materials. You will need at least two Oil Jars. Throw them at Alexander, and then attack once more to free him properly.

Here he will give you a hint about where he comes from, which is Jarburg just below. If you haven’t made your way down there and met Jar-Bairn yet, do so, and progress his quest.

Mt. Gelmir, Jar helm - Elden Ring

Next Iron Fist Alexander will make his way to Mt. Gelmir. You can find him in the area which contains a Magma Wyrm from our Comet Azur location guide. He’s sat in the lava, practically boiling himself. You can talk to him safely by standing on a nearby rock pillar.

He will reward you with the Jar, a helm which is, well, a jar. Or pot. It’s cool, as it enhances the power of jar items. His last words are a hint as to his final location. Unfortunately, it didn’t quite make our list of 10 best armor pieces.

Fighting Iron Fist Alexander in Farum Azula - Elden Ring

Finally, Iron Fist Alexander will be found at Farum Azula. From the Dragon Temple Lift Site of Grace, run across the ruins and you’ll find Alexander waiting on a floating platform at the location on the map above. Here he will say his final request is a challenge. You have to fight and kill Iron Fist Alexander – a shame, because he’s a lovely bloke, honestly.

Once the deed is done, Alexander will drop the Shard of Alexander talisman, which boosts the attack power of skills, and Alexander’s Innards. A bit grotesque, but okay.

If you’ve progressed the Jar-Bairn questline to its final stage, you can now take Alexander’s Innards to Jar-Bairn in Jarburg, which will prompt him to leave the village to become a warrior. Return after the conversation to find the Companion Jar talisman, which enhances the strength of jar items.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.

