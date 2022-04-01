ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruidoso, NM

Going to Ruidoso, New Mexico? Here Are Some Helpful Tips to Make It a Blast

By Kelsee Pitman
Talk 1340
Talk 1340
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Living out in West Texas makes it really easy to travel to New Mexico. One of the favorite spots everyone loves is Ruidoso. I've been there a couple of times and have some easy tips for travel, things to do once you're there, where to eat and so much...

kkam.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Talk 1340
Talk 1340

2K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

635K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
CBS Chicago

Make your gas last longer with these helpful tips

CHICAGO (CBS) – Hundreds lined up Thursday for the free gas giveaway from former Mayoral candidate and businessman Dr. Willie Wilson. For those who were able to take advantage of the giveaway, or just watching your wallet these days, here are some tips to help make that fill-up last a little longer. According to State Farm, helpful tips including keeping your tires rotated and inflated, traveling light, and gliding at stops will make that gas stretch a little further. Other tips include:·         Combine short trips·         Drive at moderate speeds·         Drive friendly·         Use the highest feasible gear·         Keep your car aerodynamic·         Use highest feasible gear·         Avoid excessive idling·         Rideshare Even after you've used all of that gas, apps and reward programs can help you save at the pump until the next giveaway. What are some of your tips to save gas? Leave a comment on our CBS Chicago Facebook page.  
CHICAGO, IL
Talk 1340

A Mysterious New Pizza Spot Is Coming to Lubbock’s 114th and Quaker

You all know that I love food, so when a new mysterious spot is coming I get very curious. South Lubbock is growing and it looks like we can add another spot to that area. The newest retail plaza is called Vintage Retail Plaza and they already have some places open there like Stride and LBK Dental. There are lots of spaces still available, but we now know one more place that's coming.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Wahlburgers To Open In Ruidoso This Summer

If you needed another reason to head to the mountains of Ruidoso this Summer, the folks at Inn of the Mountain Gods are bringing in a huge amount of new food choices, and one of those choices is a hit chain restaurant serving up delicious burgers. I love traveling to...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

The Top 25 Lubbock Restaurants With At Least 1,000 Reviews

Lubbock and food go hand in hand. The community loves it and we have so many great restaurants here. I know we all have our favorites, but here are the top-ranked restaurants in Lubbock according to people's reviews on Google. Here are the top 25 restaurants in our area with at least 1,000 online reviews.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruidoso, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Plains, TX
Ruidoso, NM
Lifestyle
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Ruidoso Downs, NM
City
Roswell, NM
City
Tatum, NM
City
Lubbock, TX
City
Tatum, TX
Talk 1340

Is Lubbock Really That Boring or Are You the Boring One?

If you're in Lubbock long enough you'll hear a slew of people complaining about how there is 'nothing to do here' or that it's such a 'boring place to live.'. I want to challenge all those people with a simple question: Is Lubbock really that boring, or are you the boring one?
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

The Lubbock Police Dept. Is Writing Short Stories About Stupid Criminals & It’s Awesome

I don't know who runs the Lubbock Police Department's social media accounts but they deserve a raise after writing this short story about a recent car theft. Usually, when a police department puts out a press release, it's just straight information and generally not wrapped up in a bow. In fact, it seems like most new crime stories end in something similar to, "the suspects are unaccounted for." So when the LPD got an opportunity to talk about a two-for-one special, the ran with the opportunity.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
Talk 1340

Linda’s Cafe in Lubbock Moves to Make Way for 2nd H-E-B Location

Linda's Cafe is the latest business to close inside the shopping center at 19th and West Loop 289. We previously reported that Ramsower's Furniture closed in January of 2022, and opened a new location off of Milwaukee Avenue. Ramsower's Furniture occupied a large portion of the shopping center at 19th and West Loop 289.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Are These New Foods Making Their Way to Lubbock?

Every once in a while, companies will decide to mix things up and throw a few new items our way. This especially happens with different food and drink brands that are known for one thing but want to try and mix it up with more flavors of their iconic items. Fortunately, Shay Spence, a professional eater, and traveler, keeps everyone up to date with the newest foods on his TikTok account.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Skiing
Talk 1340

Dear Lubbock: I’ll Water My Lawn Anytime I Darn Well Please

Even though it's April Fool's Day, this isn't funny. The City of Lubbock is now playing Big Brother and telling citizens exactly when they can water their lawns, because something something planet something drought something. According to our sister station (who is transitioning into our brother station), depending on your...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Where to Fish in Texas? Weekly Fishing Reports Can Help You.

With spring upon us in Texas, more and more Texans will be searching for great places to fish. Whether it's out on a lake or even one of the local lakes in Lubbock, people enjoy fishing. In fact during the last two years of the pandemic, fishing along with other outdoor activities saw a boom in sales and interest.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Problems Lubbock Drivers Have: Center Turn Lanes

If you've lived in Lubbock long enough, you've probably heard the line before, "Lubbock drivers are the worst." I've heard that sentence from locals, visitors, newcomers to Lubbock and those who've lived in Lubbock for decades. Whether Lubbock drivers really are the worst or not, we all know that there are problem areas that Lubbock drivers have throughout the Hub City.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

FedEx Driver Has 1.5 Million Followers for Sharing Dogs He Meets

A job that often goes overlooked but is incredibly important is being a driver for mail delivery services like UPS and FedEx. It's a necessity nowadays, so these workers go through a lot in order to get these packages out each day. From working in bad weather like rain, snow and extreme heat to dealing with heavy packages and more, there are a lot of things that make this job unappealing to many people.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Bad News, Lubbock: It’s Already Tornado Season Here

Seeing tornados touchdown in Round Rock, Texas and in New Orleans, Louisiana are grim reminders that they do happen here and they could happen at any time. Tornado season for the South Plains is March through August. You aren't really safe outside of that window either, but that's when they are most likely to happen. West Texas weather can (and often does) turn in a minute and then we have a problem. Lubbock now has tornado sirens, but I'll trust my cell phone to get the proper information about threats to our area.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

Lubbock, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy