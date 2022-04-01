ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Health and Human Resources Chairman releases statement regarding veto of DHHR bill

By Cameron Gunnoe
 1 day ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia House Health and Human Resources Committee Chairman Matthew Rohrbach released a statement Thursday evening in response to Governor Justice’s recent veto of HB 4020, a bill which pertains to the division of the Department of Health and Human Resources into two separate departments: the Department of Health, and the Department of Human Resources.

The statement, released at 4:59 Thursday, indicated the legislature’s disappointment with the vetoing of the bill, but also expressed understanding toward Governor Justice’s rationale in arriving at the decision, stating,

“It was a disappointment to see House Bill 4020 vetoed, but I understand why Governor Justice felt the need to do so. The Legislature hears reports from DHHR on a regular and recurring basis, and we know there is much work to be done to improve that agency and its outcomes. We look forward to the thorough review Governor Justice is requesting, and we hope the Legislature can participate in those discussions.”

It was announced Wednesday evening by the West Virginia Senate Clerk that Governor Justice had disapproved and returned HB 4020, along with three other bills, SB 573, HB 2300, and HB 4001. In a statement regarding the decision to veto HB 4020, Governor Justice made reference to a number of issues within the bill that would require further attention before being written into law, asserting,

“The bill, as presented, does not provide adequate direction on the many questions that must be addressed in this massive endeavor, including important questions regarding how the federal funds will flow to ensure we don’t jeopardize significant federal funding.”

In concluding his statement regarding the vetoing of HB 4020, Rohrbach reaffirmed the legislature’s position, reiterating the necessity of the department’s division and confirming the intention to re-address the issue at the next available opportunity, continuing,

“The Legislature is not, in any way, letting up its work in finding ways to shape a better model for public service at DHHR. We still firmly believe the agency needs separated in order to succeed, and we plan to bring this issue up again as early as the June meeting of the Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accountability.”

Chairman Rohrbach’s statement can be viewed in its entirety here.

