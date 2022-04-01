Critical incident in hospitals and care system stays in place for the weekend

Free parking for NHS staff introduced during the Covid pandemic will end this week, the health secretary has said.Parking fees were waived for NHS staff working in hospitals in England – but Sajid Javid said this would end on Friday.Defending the move, he said over 93% of NHS trusts that charge for car parking have now “implemented free parking for those in greatest need, including NHS staff working overnight.”He added: “On behalf of the government, I would like to record my thanks to everyone who has worked tirelessly to keep people safe over the last two years and whose efforts...

TRAFFIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO