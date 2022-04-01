ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Critical incident in hospitals and care system stays in place for the weekend

By David Tooley
Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA critical incident declared across Shropshire and Telford's health and social care system on Tuesday is continuing into the weekend, it has been confirmed....

www.shropshirestar.com

