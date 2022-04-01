The Halo TV Series' first episode is free on YouTube

Anyone curious about Master Chief’s live-action escapades can watch the first episode of the Halo TV series for free on YouTube.

From now until April 7, 2022, you can watch Halo’s first episode titled “Contact” on YouTube utterly free of charge. However, this is a limited-time deal. So don’t expect subsequent episodes to follow since the folks behind the show want you to subscribe to Paramount+ afterward. Keep in mind that this offer is only available for people living in the US since the Halo TV series is on other streaming platforms in other countries.

Watch the first episode of Halo for yourself below. The show isn’t perfect, but any longtime fan might as well see what all the fuss is about.

Halo’s reception is all over the place thus far. Fans weren’t happy with Cortana’s new look, though executive producer Kiki Wolfkill explained why the character looks different.

The showrunners have been adamant that Halo will deviate from the series canon for a while. They even planned Master Chief’s unmasking well in advance, which still hasn’t (truly) happened in the games. No, the bonus ending in Halo 4 doesn’t count, don’t even start with me on that.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.