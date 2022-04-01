Cal beach comes home to host in Bear territory sole time this season
By Emery Goulet
Daily Californian
1 day ago
After an underwhelming performance in Tucson this past weekend, the Bears look to regain their momentum as they travel to their very own backyard. Cal beach volleyball has a home game for the first time this season. Alexa, play “Home” by Phillip Phillips. You read it right,...
It was a breezy day in West Valley City, Utah, and the stage was set for the Pac-12 women’s gymnastics championships. With the conference title and postseason seeding on the line, eight teams entered Maverik Center on March 19 ready to put on a show and notch a strong final score before NCAA regionals. After a contentious early afternoon session featuring UCLA, Washington, Arizona and Stanford, the top four seeded teams hit the floor to duke it out: Cal, Utah, Arizona State and Oregon State. With each team vying to be crowned the conference champion, the energy that ran rampant throughout the second session was remarkable. The stands gleaming red and the occasional non-Ute color filled the arena with roars of support and excitement, as teams flipped from one event to the next. Yet despite the noise and inevitable chaos of an event as grand as the Pac-12 championships, the Bears kept their focus and stayed within their “Bear bubble,” ultimately finishing second behind the fierce home team.
Life can be full of close calls. And in these moments, things may not go your way. To come out on top, it’s important to pull yourself together. That is exactly what No. 14 Cal women’s tennis did against No. 17 USC and No. 5 Pepperdine. The Bears...
There eventually comes a point in any competition where the contenders are more than just any player or team — they’re the best of the best. After all, to be a part of the upper crust requires the skill, strength and determination to overcome the tumultuous and hurdle-stricken competition road. With the end of conference play, this point has finally arrived for NCAA women’s gymnastics teams across the country, who will now embark on their journeys to advance through the 2022 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships — a battle featuring the best of the best.
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit naplesislandcarwash.com to learn more. They don’t make them much closer than the No. 2 Long Beach State men’s volleyball win over No. 4 Hawaii on Friday night at Walter Pyramid 22-25, 25-23, 26-24, 27-26.
The562’s coverage of Dirtbags Baseball for the 2022 season is sponsored by P2S, Inc. Visit p2sinc.com to learn more. After two scoreless innings the Long Beach State Dirtbags found themselves in a battle Friday night in a Big West contest against UC San Diego Friday night at Bohl Diamond at Blair Field.
After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
Few rivalries run as deep as Cal versus Stanford. If there’s anything that will push the Bears to new heights, it’s lining up on the track next to Stanford students. This Friday and Saturday, Cal track and field will commute to Palo Alto for the Stanford Invitational. Throws.
UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The No. 6 UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball team swept both its season series and its final home match over No. 14 UC Irvine in a 26-24, 25-19, 25-20 Friday night win. The Gauchos improve to 16-6 overall and 5-2 in Big West play while...
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KSNW) — For the Jayhawk faithful, traveling with the Jayhawks sounds like a dream too good to be true. But for Andover native Colin Wreath, it’s reality. Wreath is a senior at KU as a trombone player for the Jayhawks band. He has traveled just about everywhere the basketball team has gone […]
The doughnut chain announced this week that customers can redeem a dozen free doughnuts — yes, an entire dozen — if either of the upcoming college basketball championship games is “decided by a dozen” points.
The Duke and North Carolina men's basketball teams made the trip to New Orleans to meet in the 2022 NCAA Tournament Final Four on Saturday, April 2.
No. 2-seeded Duke enters the matchup 32-6 overall. Most recently, Duke defeated Arkansas 78-69 on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.
No. 8 seed North Carolina...
PHOENIX, Ariz. – The woes in WAC play continued for NM State baseball on Friday night against Grand Canyon as the Aggies fell 2-0. Earlier in the week, Grand Canyon found itself receiving votes in the NCBWA poll as a top team nationally.
Brandon Dieter led off the game for NM State with a single and the Aggies left the bases loaded in the first inning
...
HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i women’s water polo team got a dominant senior night win 15-6 over UCSD at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex on Friday night. The Rainbow Wahine (13-5, 4-0) led wire-to-wire over the Tritons (17-9, 2-2), who head to Santa Barbara next. The ‘Bows had an explosive first half kickstarted by freshman utility […]
When you think of Cal men’s soccer, you think of Kevin Grimes. After retiring in February, the now-former head coach left a gaping vacancy for the first time in 22 years. Enter Leonard Griffin. On Thursday, March 31, Jim Knowlton, Cal’s athletic director, announced Griffin’s hiring. The...
