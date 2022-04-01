ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

ASU, Cal Poly lie ahead for Cal

By Colin Mequet
Daily Californian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe taste of defeat is strong in the mouths of the Bears. From its recent run of disappointing results, including a dropped series against Oregon State and a loss to Saint Mary’s, Cal has been looking worse for wear. After losing the first game to No. 6 Oregon...

Daily Californian

Best of the best: Cal to compete in NCAA Regional Semifinals

There eventually comes a point in any competition where the contenders are more than just any player or team — they’re the best of the best. After all, to be a part of the upper crust requires the skill, strength and determination to overcome the tumultuous and hurdle-stricken competition road. With the end of conference play, this point has finally arrived for NCAA women’s gymnastics teams across the country, who will now embark on their journeys to advance through the 2022 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships — a battle featuring the best of the best.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Californian

Photo Essay: 2022 Pac-12 women’s gymnastics championships

It was a breezy day in West Valley City, Utah, and the stage was set for the Pac-12 women’s gymnastics championships. With the conference title and postseason seeding on the line, eight teams entered Maverik Center on March 19 ready to put on a show and notch a strong final score before NCAA regionals. After a contentious early afternoon session featuring UCLA, Washington, Arizona and Stanford, the top four seeded teams hit the floor to duke it out: Cal, Utah, Arizona State and Oregon State. With each team vying to be crowned the conference champion, the energy that ran rampant throughout the second session was remarkable. The stands gleaming red and the occasional non-Ute color filled the arena with roars of support and excitement, as teams flipped from one event to the next. Yet despite the noise and inevitable chaos of an event as grand as the Pac-12 championships, the Bears kept their focus and stayed within their “Bear bubble,” ultimately finishing second behind the fierce home team.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
Daily Californian

More underdog than bear, Cal takes on stacked Cardinal, Sooners

The Bears run hot and cold when it comes to their success on each event. But Saturday’s Mountain Pacific Sports Federation, or MPSF, championship might prove to offer just the right environment for the team to fall into a successful rhythm. No. 9 Cal will be returning to Stanford’s Burnham Pavilion for the fourth time this year to compete against the Cardinal, Oklahoma and Air Force.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Las Cruces Sun-News

Aggie baseball falls to GCU in Friday pitcher’s duel

PHOENIX, Ariz. –  The woes in WAC play continued for NM State baseball on Friday night against Grand Canyon as the Aggies fell 2-0. Earlier in the week, Grand Canyon found itself receiving votes in the NCBWA poll as a top team nationally.   Brandon Dieter led off the game for NM State with a single and the Aggies left the bases loaded in the first inning  ...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Californian

Ranked Bears prepare for test in Palo Alto

Few rivalries run as deep as Cal versus Stanford. If there’s anything that will push the Bears to new heights, it’s lining up on the track next to Stanford students. This Friday and Saturday, Cal track and field will commute to Palo Alto for the Stanford Invitational. Throws.
PALO ALTO, CA
KEYT

Cal Poly stays hot behind stars Lee and Thorpe

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Drew Thorpe struck out nine over seven innings for his fourth win of the season and Collin Villegas drove in two runs with a single, double and triple as Cal Poly opened its four-game non-conference baseball series against Dixie State with a 12-3 victory Friday night inside Baggett Stadium.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UCLA’s Jake Brooks pitches a gem to keep the Oregon bats quiet

To be fair, RJ Gordon deserved better. The Oregon Ducks Friday night starter pitched really well, but UCLA’s Jake Brooks was just a little better as the Bruins defeated Oregon 3-2 in the first game of a three-game weekend series in Los Angeles. Gordon pitched his best game of the season through 5 2/3 innings. But a single and a JonJon Vaughns home run tied the game and knocked the Ducks pitcher out of the game after 106 pitches. UCLA scored one more in the inning, which was charged to Gordon and he became the hard-luck loser. With the loss, Oregon dropped to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Californian

Leonard Griffin hired as Cal men’s soccer head coach

When you think of Cal men’s soccer, you think of Kevin Grimes. After retiring in February, the now-former head coach left a gaping vacancy for the first time in 22 years. Enter Leonard Griffin. On Thursday, March 31, Jim Knowlton, Cal’s athletic director, announced Griffin’s hiring. The...
BERKELEY, CA
KHON2

Wahine Water polo sinks #12 UC San Diego 15-6 on senior night

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i women’s water polo team got a dominant senior night win 15-6 over UCSD at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex on Friday night. The Rainbow Wahine (13-5, 4-0) led wire-to-wire over the Tritons (17-9, 2-2), who head to Santa Barbara next. The ‘Bows had an explosive first half kickstarted by freshman utility […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii baseball loses series opener at UC Santa Barbara

The University of Hawaii baseball team struggled offensively and defensively in an 8-4 loss at UC Santa Barbara on Friday evening. The Gauchos improve to 17-6 overall and 6-1 in Big West Conference play, while Hawaii drops to 8-15 overall and 2-5 in Big West games. All the latest sports...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

