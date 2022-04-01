ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

April Fools: Spring snow creates wintry scenes in France

By Renee Duff,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 1 day ago

The calendar has flipped to April, but residents across France stepped out the door on Friday to a burst of cold air and snow. Forecasters say a broad storm over south-central Europe unleashed the wintry weather mere days after spring warmth enveloped the region.

In downtown Paris, the lightly falling snow proved to be more of a nuisance for residents who may have enjoyed weeks of mild weather, as opposed to being a hazard to travel or disruption to daily routines. The recent spring warmth helped cause most of the snow to melt immediately on contact with roads and sidewalks in the metro area, with elevated and grassy areas being the first surfaces to be dusted with white snowflakes.

This is the first snowfall recorded at Paris Orly Airport since Feb. 10, 2021, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer, adding that a lot of the snow in downtown Paris was melting fairly quickly given its light nature and the time of the year.

"What’s impressive is the speed at which the weather turned, rather than the snow itself. We had near summer conditions just last weekend and now it’s freezing cold!" said Romain Lacombe, a Paris resident and founder of Plume Labs, an environmental technology company acquired by AccuWeather in January.

In the week preceding the cold and snow, the city had experienced highs in the 60s F (16-21 C) consistently with a few days hitting the 70-degree Fahrenheit (21-degree Celsius) mark. High temperatures are typically around 55 F (13 C) in Paris at the start of April.

The stark white of the freshly fallen snow created quite a contrast against spring's blooming colors.

Lacombe noted that while the snow may be "fun" to see flying in the city, the turn to wintry weather following above-average warmth can have an adverse consequence on agricultural producers across the region.

"With the warmer conditions these past few weeks, some of the trees and flowers have started blooming already and may be killed by [this] freeze wave," Lacombe said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBaWh_0eweTGmw00

Snow fell heavily enough in other parts of the country to pile up on the landscape and create slushy and slippery conditions on the roadways.

Across portions of east-central France, snowfall amounts of 1-2 inches (2.5-5 cm) were reported. Lyon recorded a mixture of rain and snow, with higher-terrain areas on the outskirts of the city picking up a fresh accumulation of snow.

Earlier in the week, the same storm unleashed a burst of snow and Arctic air over the United Kingdom, with thundersnow reported in some areas.

"Although temperatures are expected to improve, they will do so slowly as the Arctic air mass gradually shifts out of Western Europe," Smithmyer said.

Smithmyer added that it would take until early next week for seasonable conditions to return to the region, but that the push of milder air would come with the return of rain showers.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 1

Related
natureworldnews.com

April Fools? Another Batch of Cold Air and Snow to Hit the Northeastern U.S.

Old Man Snowfall seems to be on a rampage lately, plotting an April Fools' prank on areas of the northeastern United States. Cold Air and Snow Possible To Reach Northeastern U.S. As per Yahoo, AccuWeather models predict that the next round of abnormally winter conditions and freezing rain would sweep...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Don't be fooled by spring warmth. The polar vortex will be on the move

A consistent stretch of warmth that gripped the northeastern United States through the first full day of spring Monday may have fooled many into thinking warmth is here to stay. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that changes in the weather pattern and the polar vortex will direct frequent waves of chilly air into the region during the remainder of March and early April. Snow may even occur on more than one occasion amid colder weather.
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
LiveScience

Super-rare Greenland shark that washed up on UK beach may be at least 100 years old

A rare Greenland shark that washed up on a U.K. beach could be at least 100 years old, but experts aren't sure why it became stranded. The dead shark was first spotted on the sand in Newlyn Harbour, Cornwall, on the southwest coast of England, on March 13. But before experts could examine it, the tide came in and took the carcass back out to sea, according to Cornwall Wildlife Trust Twitter posts.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Snow#Rain And Snow#Arctic Air#Western Europe#Plume Labs
NECN

First Alert for Saturday Snow: Some Areas Could See 6 to 12 Inches

New England is enjoying a breather between weather systems Thursday and Friday, with both afternoons seeing high temperatures near 50 degrees. On Thursday, this means melting snow – much of which clung to tree limbs and power lines – will initially fall in big, sloppy clumps as temperatures warm, then lead to puddles and road spray later in the afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

Look up tonight! The Northern Lights could be visible as far south as EDINBURGH following a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards us at 1.8 MILLION miles/hour

The Northern Lights are more commonly associated with putting on a show in the Arctic Circle. But tonight the spectacular natural phenomenon could be visible as far south as Edinburgh because of a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards Earth at 1.8 million miles/hour. The Met Office's Space...
ASTRONOMY
AccuWeather

Arctic’s melting permafrost has yielded some amazing treasures

A trend of rising temperatures has led to long-extinct creatures, well preserved and near fully intact, being unearthed and casting new light on prehistoric eras. And one creature was still alive after 24,000 years. From a squirming microorganism awakened from its deep multi-millennial slumber to a pair of mummified lion...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
Metro News

Winter Storm Warning covers most of state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
96.1 The Eagle

Dangerous Land Walking Frankenfish Will Eat Mammals! See It? Kill It!

What do you call a fish that feeds on other fish, reptiles, mammals and small birds? This isn't a set-up to a joke, this fish does all of that and walks on land!. Technically this beast is called the Northern Snakehead but you may have heard it called the "Frankenfish"! These suckers can grow up to 3 feet in length, they have many teeth used to eat almost anything in sight, they have the ability to travel on land temporarily, can breathe air AND you need to kill them!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

45K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy