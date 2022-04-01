April Fools: Spring snow creates wintry scenes in France

The calendar has flipped to April, but residents across France stepped out the door on Friday to a burst of cold air and snow. Forecasters say a broad storm over south-central Europe unleashed the wintry weather mere days after spring warmth enveloped the region.

In downtown Paris, the lightly falling snow proved to be more of a nuisance for residents who may have enjoyed weeks of mild weather, as opposed to being a hazard to travel or disruption to daily routines. The recent spring warmth helped cause most of the snow to melt immediately on contact with roads and sidewalks in the metro area, with elevated and grassy areas being the first surfaces to be dusted with white snowflakes.

This is the first snowfall recorded at Paris Orly Airport since Feb. 10, 2021, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer, adding that a lot of the snow in downtown Paris was melting fairly quickly given its light nature and the time of the year.

"What’s impressive is the speed at which the weather turned, rather than the snow itself. We had near summer conditions just last weekend and now it’s freezing cold!" said Romain Lacombe, a Paris resident and founder of Plume Labs, an environmental technology company acquired by AccuWeather in January.

In the week preceding the cold and snow, the city had experienced highs in the 60s F (16-21 C) consistently with a few days hitting the 70-degree Fahrenheit (21-degree Celsius) mark. High temperatures are typically around 55 F (13 C) in Paris at the start of April.

The stark white of the freshly fallen snow created quite a contrast against spring's blooming colors.

Lacombe noted that while the snow may be "fun" to see flying in the city, the turn to wintry weather following above-average warmth can have an adverse consequence on agricultural producers across the region.

"With the warmer conditions these past few weeks, some of the trees and flowers have started blooming already and may be killed by [this] freeze wave," Lacombe said.

Snow fell heavily enough in other parts of the country to pile up on the landscape and create slushy and slippery conditions on the roadways.

Across portions of east-central France, snowfall amounts of 1-2 inches (2.5-5 cm) were reported. Lyon recorded a mixture of rain and snow, with higher-terrain areas on the outskirts of the city picking up a fresh accumulation of snow.

Earlier in the week, the same storm unleashed a burst of snow and Arctic air over the United Kingdom, with thundersnow reported in some areas.

"Although temperatures are expected to improve, they will do so slowly as the Arctic air mass gradually shifts out of Western Europe," Smithmyer said.

Smithmyer added that it would take until early next week for seasonable conditions to return to the region, but that the push of milder air would come with the return of rain showers.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.