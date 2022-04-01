ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

NFT Punks With the FU Money

By Michael J. Casey
CoinDesk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“You know what’s really punk? One billion dollars.”. That line, from Wave Financial co-founder Les Borsai, a music manager-turned-NFT investor, stuck with me this week throughout NFT.LA, the latest in a series of non-fungible token events that have sprung up around the U.S., this one in the storytelling capital of the...

www.coindesk.com

Comments / 0

Related
US 103.1

Brian Auger Recalls Rejecting Jimi Hendrix Twice

British rock and jazz legend Brian Auger recalled the two occasions on which he rejected the chance to work with Jimi Hendrix, saying he didn’t regret his decisions. Auger was already a well-known name on the London music scene when Hendrix arrived from the U.S. in 1966. The American’s manager, former Animals bassist Chas Chandler, wanted him to join Auger’s band Trinity, which featured singer Julie Driscoll.
MUSIC
Chicago Defender

23 Year Old Grammy Nominated Artist Kingfish Talks the Blues

Kingfish has quickly become the defining blues voice of his generation. From his hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi to stages around the world, the now 22-year-old has already headlined two national tours and performed with friends including Vampire Weekend, Jason Isbell, and Buddy Guy (with whom he appeared on Austin City Limits). He was interviewed by Sir Elton John on his Apple Music podcast, Rocket Hour, and recently released a duet with Bootsy Collins. In January 2021, Ingram was simultaneously on the covers of both Guitar World and DownBeat magazines and graced the cover of Living Blues in late 2020. Rolling Stone declared, “Kingfish is one of the most exciting young guitarists in years, with a sound that encompasses B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix, and Prince.”
CHICAGO, IL
Noisecreep

Who Are the Six Outside Writers Credited on Ghost’s ‘Impera’ Album?

The release of Ghost's fifth full length album, Impera, has been a massive success — it sold more copies in the U.S. in its first week than any other album so far this year and hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200. While Tobias Forge is unquestionably the band's mastermind, there are six outside writers on Impera who deserve some credit here as well, so let's learn more about who these... ghostwriters... are.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Hoodoo Gurus return with a raucous scramble of garage guitars and kinky lyrics

Twelve years after Purity Of Essence, Dave Faulkner and Brad Shepherd’s Hoodoo Gurus make up for lost time with this mad scramble of garage guitars, kinky lyrical high jinks and their peculiar brand of Australian insouciance. The sonics begin in a bar, à la the Velvets at Max’s Kansas...
MUSIC
Billboard

From LA Comeback to Vegas Brunch, How Spotify’s Best New Artist Party Pivoted With the Grammys

Three months ago, Spotify was planning its 2022 Best New Artist Grammy party to be the biggest yet. Originally set to take place Jan. 27 at the 1.6 million-square-foot Pacific Design Center, all 10 best new artist nominees — Baby Keem, Saweetie, Olivia Rodrigo, Arlo Parks, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid LAROI, Jimmie Allen, Glass Animals, Finneas, and Arooj Aftab — were slated to perform.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punk#Nft#Wave Financial Co
The Guardian

All I Ever Wanted: A Rock ’n’ Roll Memoir by Kathy Valentine review – 10-legged hell-raising machine

From out-partying Rod Stewart to sobriety and therapy… the bassist of seminal all-female band the Go-Go’s tells her enthralling story with candour and clarity. The most successful all-female band of all time – according to the US Billboard charts – remains to this day the Go-Go’s, an irreverent and combustible new wave five-piece formed in the crucible of the LA punk scene who went to No 1 in the US in 1982 with their debut album, Beauty and the Beat. This excellent memoir from their bassist, Kathy Valentine, forms part of a charm offensive that includes a much-praised 2020 documentary and dates supporting Billy Idol in the UK in June.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
American Songwriter

10 Questions: Kathy Valentine on Writing, Women and Music, and Life with (and Without) The Go-Gos

It’s not easy being a pioneer, especially if you’re a woman. Growing up idolizing The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, and Led Zepellin, when Kathy Valentine joined The Go-Gos as bassist in 1980, the band embodied something they hadn’t seen at the time: an all-female band who played their own instruments. Today, a band made up entirely of women is more of an anomaly than reality, yet the role women have within the music industry has expanded immensely since the earlier days of The Go-Gos.
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

Adobe Punk is a Theatrical Zine Scene

Evoking stage musical, rock show and performance art, the organic format promises something fresh for both theater lovers and live music fans, especially after the pandemic hibernation most of us have been in. Diaz co-wrote the music and performs alongside cast members including Karis Brizendine, Isaac Castro, and Giselle Etessami. The collective behind the show also includes Chavez’s son Gabriel Garza, music director Sage Lewis, set designer Dorothy Hoover and production manager Angela Sonner. Chavez directs.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsTimes

Joni Mitchell Gets Her Own SiriusXM Channel Leading Into MusiCares Honor

Joni Mitchell will be getting her own SiriusXM channel, starting today, pegged to her upcoming pre-Grammys MusiCares honor as that org’s person of the year. The time-limited Mitchell channel will be on the service in different time frames in its app and satellite iterations. It starts earlier on the SiriusX app, premiering today and running for about a month, through April 14. On the SiriusXM satellite service, it’ll be up for a shorter time — a week — bowing on Channel 105 on March 30 and wrapping up seven days later on April 5.
MUSIC
Austin Chronicle

Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks

Watching Kids In The Hall: Comedy Punks, in between recognizable characters and skits like “crushing your head” and “when pigs fly," there's a lesson in who the Kids in the Hall were, what challenges they faced throughout show business, where they are now - all while reminding us that friendships have ups and downs.
TV & VIDEOS
Phoenix New Times

Beers and Bands Abound at the Punk In Drublic Festival in Mesa

If you enjoy craft beer and punk rock, we’ve got a killer Saturday for you. On March 19, the craft beer and punk rock extravaganza that is known as Punk in Drublic will hit the Bell Bank Park in Mesa at noon. The brainchild of Fat Wreck Chords owner...
MESA, AZ
Stereogum

Watch Parquet Courts’ A. Savage Paint A Mural Of Classic Beggars Group Albums

Parquet Courts guitarist A. Savage is also a painter, and a few years ago he was commissioned to paint a mural at the London headquarters of Beggars Group, the record company conglomerate that includes 4AD, Rough Trade, Matador, XL, and Young. A just-released video gives us a behind-the-scenes look at his process and how he constructed a mural highlighting a wide array of classic Beggars Group releases.
ROCK MUSIC
Kerrang

Halsey already has “a few” new songs for next album

Less than a year since the release of last year's incredible I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power album, Halsey has shared that more new music is already in the works. And while Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross brought their production chops to the genre-bending fourth LP to amazing effect, it sounds as though for album number five the New Jersey star will be heading back to poppier terrains.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Mike Batt launches new prog rock concept album

Record producer, director and conductor musician and arranger Mike Batt has announced the release of a brand new prog rock concept album Songs From Croix-Noire on August 1, with the release of brand new single A Whole New Day through Madhouse Rag Records. You can listen to A Whole New Day below.
ROCK MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: Soul Glo – Diaspora Problems

There’s a big noise coming over the hill and it’s undoubtedly roaring from the fiery mouths of socially conscious, musically challenging acts like Philadelphia’s Soul Glo. There’s a new generation of hardcore bands emerging, and this ferocious but thought-provoking outfit are right there, amid that movement’s beating pulse. Previously prolific releasers of EPs, Diaspora Problems is Soul Glo’s first full-length, and emerging on the legendary Epitaph label, it’s going to justifiably raise some eyebrows.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy